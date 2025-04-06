AEW Dynasty 2025 Results And Live Blog: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne
AEW returns to PPV with it's Dynasty PPV event live from inside The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Dynasty PPV brand is on the second tier of annual AEW events, but the 2025 edition of the show should significantly impact the bigger events on the calendar this year for the company.
Jon Moxley puts his AEW World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland in a much anticipated title bout. Strickland won the opportunity to challlenge Moxley when he defeated Ricochet at the AEW Revolution PPV last month. Strickland won the world title at last year's Dynasty event and he'll look to repeat this year.
In other action on the show, Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne. Bayne has been a destructive force since joining AEW this year and forcefully took a shot at the world title after beating up Storm. Storm has been feuding with Mariah May for the better part of two years in AEW and now has a significantly different opponent, stylistically, in Bayne.
Also, the Owen Hart Cup Tournament kicks off on the show. Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight, Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart, and Kyle Fletcher vs Mark Briscoe will all take place in round one of the tournament. The tournament winners in both the women's and men's divisions earn a world title match at All In.
AEW Dynasty start time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Zero Hour: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT
AEW Dynasty location:
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How To Watch AEW Dynasty:
PPV: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube, traditional cable and satellite providers and select Dave and Busters locations nationwide.
The Takedown on SI will have full live coverage of tonight's event right here when the show begins at 8pm EST.