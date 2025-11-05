Tony Khan Praises Past Feud As "Some Of The Best AEW TV Ever"
Today marks the release of Keith Elliot Greenberg and All Elite Wrestling's new book, This Book Is All Elite, detailing the history of the promotion and some inside details from the talent and crew.
Outside of the amazing photography throughout the book, fans have spotted more than a few bits of knowledge that might not have been discussed before.
One particular section came from a quote from AEW President, Tony Khan, where he offers some incredibly high praise on the storyline featuring Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF from 2023.
"I think pro wrestling at its best can be about all different kinds of rivalries and relationships, friendships and grudges. The charisma of Adam Cole and MJF together as a team clicked so well, and the story of their friendship resonated with people all over the world and created some of the best AEW TV ever."- Tony Khan, This Book Is All Elite
The feud between Adam Cole and MJF was the headline for All In 2023, AEW's largest-attended show to this day. Fans share the love for the first half of this feud, but many believe that after Adam Cole's unfortunate ankle injury, things sort of went downhill for the storyline and it never reached the same highs.
Tony Khan On The Quality Of AEW In 2025
While Tony Khan might consider the Adam Cole and MJF storyline to be some of the best AEW television ever, he also has high praise for the current product that AEW is putting on.
Just a couple of months ago, Khan would speak with Going Ringside and claim that 2025 is "maybe the best year of AEW ever." He also touted that 2025 has been the home to some of AEW's best pay-per-view events, saying:
"We’re doing our best pay-per-views we’ve ever done. If you say… from the past six years, what are the top 10 AEW pay-per-views? I think there’s a good chance five out of the 10, six out of the 10 would be from this year."- Tony Khan, Going Ringside
This is something that fans agree with Tony Khan on. PPVs such as All In Texas and Double or Nothing have already been hailed as some of AEW's best events of all time. While future shows such as Blood & Guts and Full Gear are already receiving tons of hype from the AEW fanbase.
