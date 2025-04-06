Will Ospreay Says Seth Rollins, CM Punk Failed To Top Cage Match With Kyle Fletcher
Last month at AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher blew off their multi-month feud with a steel cage match for the ages.
The very next night on WWE Raw, CM Punk and Seth Rollins also battled inside of a steel cage match. But according to Ospreay, the WWE stars failed to live up to the high bar set the night before at Revolution.
MORE: Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)
“I can’t think of another cage match off the top of my head that had done the stunts, the storytelling, the drama as well as that,” Ospreay told the Battleground Podcast.
He continued, "I mean, people tried to top it the next day, and they couldn’t. I just could not believe the output and the support that we got afterward, and just how people just thought it was one of the greatest steel cage matches ever.”
Ospreay will wrestle Kevin Knight on Sunday night at AEW Dynasty. The match is a first round bout in this year's Owen Hart Cup tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive a world title opportunity at AEW All In this July at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
