AEW Adjusts Broadcast Schedule For Saturday's Episode of Collision
This Saturday's episode of AEW Collision will be back at its regularly scheduled time, but it will not be airing on TNT.
All Elite Wrestling made the announcement Monday afternoon that the May 3 edition of Collision will be airing on TBS and the Max streaming service, starting at 8pm ET/7pm CT.
After last week's Playoff Palooza special ran on tape delay due to the NBA Playoffs, AEW Collision will be back in front of a live audience this week at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
As of this writing, there are no matches or segments that have been announced for the show. Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia will be headlined by Hangman Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
