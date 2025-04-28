New Report Gives An Idea How Long Gunther Will Be 'Suspended' From WWE
Gunther was recently written off of television, but he's not expected to be gone long.
The Ring General lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and decided the best way to vent his frustrations was to attack the Raw commentary team last week in Las Vegas.
Michael Cole was his first target. Gunther slapped the headset and glasses off his face, before locking him in a sleeper hold. His partner Pat McAfee quickly came to his aid by hitting Gunther with a running forearm, and despite the best efforts of both the security team and WWE producers to stop it from happening, the former NFL punter was promptly choked out himself.
For his actions, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce suspended Gunther 'indefinitely'. The reason for the storyline suspension has now reportedly been revealed.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider posted Monday afternoon that the Ring General requested time off after WrestleMania and is currently on trip in London. Those who have spoken to PWInsider are under the belief that Gunther will be gone for roughly 2-3 weeks, meaning he most likely will not be back on television until after next month's Backlash Premium Live Event.
Pat McAfee is scheduled to address Gunther's actions tonight on Raw in Kansas City.
