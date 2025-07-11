AEW All In Texas Predictions: Will Hangman Adam Page take down Jon Moxley?
It is the eve of AEW All In Texas and there are some major questions that need to be answered inside the home of the Texas Rangers on Saturday.
Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Championship hostage for 271 days and counting. Can Hangman Adam Page be the man to walk into Texas Death and free the title belt from its prison cell of a briefcase?
Will Timeless Toni Storm be able to prove that she is still the class of the Women's Division? Will it be Kenny Omega or Kazuchika Okada who wins the AEW Unified Championship? Are Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's days as Executive Vice Presidents numbered?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Lyric Swinton have come together to offer up their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday's massive event.
If you want more in depth discussions on each match for AEW All In Texas you can check out our predictions video above and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel for exclusive interviews, talk shows and more!
Don't miss the conversation that our Jon Alba had with Hangman Adam Page ahead of his Texas Death Match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
Editors Note: Our All In Texas Predictions Show was recorded on Wednesday and thus only eight of the matches on the show were discussed.
Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega
Make some popcorn, grab a chair and just sit back and enjoy the show. Arguably the two greatest rivals in the history of professional wrestling are about to deliver an epic encounter that could easily carry an hour of programming by itself. We could go back and forth over whether The Rainmaker or The Best Bout Machine will come out on top as the new Unified Champion, but the truth is that this match is a total coin flip. The real winners are the fans.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kenny Omega
Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada
Lyric Swinton: Kazuchika Okada
TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
Kyle Fletcher has put together an incredible body of work as a member of the AEW roster, but he's yet to earn championship gold. The Don Callis Family certainly could use a huge win, especially if Okada comes up short against Kenny Omega. The Protostar has future World Champion written all over him, and at 26 years-old, he has plenty of time to wrack up those major wins. Rick and Zack think it's just too soon to take the TNT Title off Adam Cole and Fletcher is the marquee victory that his reign needs.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Adam Cole
Zack Heydorn: Adam Cole
Lyric Swinton: AND NEW... Kyle Fletcher
AEW Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match: Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Patriarchy vs. JetSpeed
While some on our panel believe that JetSpeed should win the AEW Tag Team Championships, the odds are massively stacked against the babyfaces on Saturday. The Hurt Syndicate has shown zero signs of slowing down their domination, but the team to watch is The Patriarchy. All In Texas will either mark their culmination as the first 'father and son' AEW Tag Team Champions, or their implosion. We expect the latter.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Hurt Syndicate
Zack Heydorn: Hurt Syndicate
Lyric Swinton: Hurt Syndicate
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match
This is a match that feels extremely wide open. Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne have the clear advantage having earned the top two spots in the contest, but there are more than a handful of women who could walk away as the new No. 1 Contender for the AEW Women's Championship. Don't rule out a surprise entrant victory, but our panel is split on two safer choices in Statlander and ROH Women's Champion Athena.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Athena
Zack Heydorn: Kris Statlander
Lyric Swinton: Kris Statlander
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match
Unlike the women's match, the Men's Casino Gauntlet has a clear frontrunner based off the build and we do not anticipate a swerve of any kind. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is going to earn his opportunity to regain the AEW World Championship. The very personal comments made this week toward Mark Briscoe make him a sentimental favorite, but some how, some way MJF is going to end up stealing this one.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: MJF
Zack Heydorn: MJF
Lyric Swinton: MJF
EVP Title Match: The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay
Either the Young Bucks are going to lose their EVP titles on Saturday, or Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are going to be left out of the AEW World Championship picture for a full year. Can AEW possibly afford to have two of their top stars out of the title picture for that long? If the new Unified Championship is treated like a world title, then yes they can. Whether it's Okada or Omega, they're going to need top level challengers. The EVP's live to rule another day.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: The Young Bucks
Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland
Lyric Swinton: The Young Bucks
AEW Women's Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
Mercedes Moné has truly elevated herself to the 'final boss' of pro wrestling, no disrespect to the Great One himself. The CEO is undefeated in singles competition dating back to May of 2023 and they only reason she lost was due to an injury that took her out of action for a year. The Moné Train has been running full steam ahead since arriving in AEW and even the great Toni Storm may not be enough to stop it. The panel is split, but Rick & Zack believe Mercedes leaves Texas with all the gold.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Mercedes Moné
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Mercedes Moné
Lyric Swinton: Timeless Toni Storm
Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page
It's time folks. Jon Moxley's reign of terror has to come to an end and Hangman Adam Page is unquestionably the man to get the job done. Saturday's Texas Death Match is going to be a violent spectacle that will no doubt feature numerous ghosts of Jon Moxley's past coming back to haunt him. An all out war will break out, but in the end, it will be Hangman Adam Page who connects with the Buckshot Lariat and frees the AEW World Championship from the clutches of the Death Riders.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Hangman Adam Page
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Hangman Adam Page
Lyric Swinton: AND NEW... Hangman Adam Page
As for the matches that were added to the card on Thursday night. The Takedown on SI likes The Opps to retain the AEW Trios Championships over the Death Riders and for the Outrunners to score a big victory over FTR.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hangman Adam Page Reveals He Has Found Himself Ahead Of AEW All In: Texas Championship Match (Exclusive)
All In 2018: Where Every Wrestler On The Roster Is Today
Darby Allin Pumps Brakes On Winning AEW World Championship
Crunchyroll Announces Limited-Edition Merch Collection With Mercedes Moné