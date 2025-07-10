Crunchyroll Announces Limited-Edition Merch Collection With Mercedes Moné
The latest stop on the Moné Train is Crunchyroll.
In a new collaboration announced yesterday, popular anime streaming service, Crunchyroll, teamed up with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné to present a limited-edition collection of merchandise. The partnership is the first of its kind between Crunchyroll and a wrestler.
The collection features shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pins, hats, and posters, all featuring an animated version of Moné. Items are available for purchase on the Crunchyroll Store website in the U.S. and Canada, San Diego Comic Con, and this weekend's Starrcast Texas. A portion of the profits will be donated to Step Up, an organization devoted to supporting mentorship for young girls.
This isn't Moné's first time working with Crunchyroll. In 2024, she was a presenter at the Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan. She has been open about her love for anime throughout her career, going viral after the 2022 Royal Rumble as Sasha Banks for her Sailor Moon cosplay gear.
She wore another Sailor Moon cosplay gear at January's Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome, where she defeated Mina Shirakawa to become RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.
In her current collection of belts from around the world, Moné is the AEW TBS Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, EWA Women's Champion, and the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament winner. She will challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship this Saturday at All In Texas.
