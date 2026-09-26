AEW All Out 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

AEW returns stateside for the All Out PPV event on Saturday night. When All In concluded, Will Ospreay stood tall inside Wembley Stadium and held the AEW Men's World Championship over his head for the first time. At All Out, he's set to defend his newly won title against a former foe and friend, Jon Moxley.

All Out is loaded with seven championship matches in total, but the student-and-teacher title match is what will cap off the night in the main event. Jon Moxley was the man responsible for putting Will Ospreay on the shelf with a severe neck injury that required surgery after a vicious assault near the end of 2025.

Ospreay returned with a vengeance and targeted Moxley for revenge, but was unable to get it. Instead, Ospreay linked up with Moxley and his Death Riders in order to add an edge to his game, so he could finally finish the job and win the top championship prize in the company. Ospreay did just that, but now Moxley wants what used to be his: the AEW World Championship.

Moxley has questioned whether or not Ospreay is the real world champion. Ospreay promises to prove that he is by successfully defending his championship, while also securing a victory that has eluded him since he made his comeback to AEW.

The Young Bucks may be nearing the end of their full-time active run as pro wrestlers, but they will vie for tag team gold in a massive triple threat match against two other legendary tag teams. It's Copeland and Cage vs. FTR vs. The Young Bucks in a triple-threat ladder match for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships.

Expect sparks and lots of bruises. Each team is known for their tag team specialty, but Copeland, Cage, and The Bucks have all made ladders their signature weapon throughout their careers. Other matches include Swerve Strickland and The New Level defending their trios gold against Brodido and Adam Page, while Kazuchika Okada puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Tomasso Ciampa.

Here's everything you need to know about AEW All Out, which is set to go live Saturday night at the NOW Arena near Chicago. Check back for updates, as the card is always subject to change.

AEW All Out date:

Date: Saturday, September, 2026

AEW All Out start time:

Buy-in Pre-show: 7pm EST / 5pm PST

Main Show: 8pm EST / 6pm PST

AEW All Out location:

Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois

How To Watch AEW All Out:

Watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on MyAEW.

AEW All Out card:

The Young Bucks vs. Cage & Cope vs. FTR | All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley - AEW Men's World Championship

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. The Young Bucks vs. FTR - AEW Men’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tommaso Ciampa - AEW International Championship

Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale - AEW Women’s World Championship Number One Contender Match

Darby Allin and Steven Borden vs. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight - AEW Men’s World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match

Swerve Strickland and The New Level vs. Adam Page and Brodido - AEW World Trios Championships

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC - AEW National Championship

The Brawling Birds vs. Divine Dominion - AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Street Fight

Persephone vs. TBD - TBS Championship Open Challenge

AEW All Out Saturday Tailgate Buy-in card:

Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

The Dogs and The Death Riders vs. The Bang Bang Gang