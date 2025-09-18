AEW Star Will Ospreay Shares Neck Surgery Update On Social Media
The countdown until Will Ospreay's return to the ring has officially begun.
Earlier today on his X account, the former AEW International Champion shared the latest news about his neck surgery.
In August, Ospreay spoke with The Takedown On SI's Zack Heydorn ahead of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London and confirmed that he would need surgery after the PPV. "I've got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected," he said.
The injury was one that Ospreay had been battling for 10 months but an MRI after All In solidified the necessity of taking time off to get it corrected.
"The road will be long, but it’ll be worth it to see you all again," Ospreay wrote. "Surgery was a success."
Ospreay's last appearance in AEW
Ospreay's last appearance on AEW programming was at Forbidden Door in August, when he teamed up with his longtime peers dating back to his time in NJPW, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi, as well as AEW daredevil Darby Allin.
The dream team took on the Death Riders and Young Bucks in a show-closing Lights Out Steel Cage Match.
Despite picking up the victory, the good times were short-lived. When Ospreay's teammates left the cage to allow him a chance to say his farewell to his English countrymen in the audience before starting his road to recovery, the Death Riders took the opportunity to close the cage and brutally attack Ospreay, wedging his neck in a steel cage and causing further damage with a vicious curbstomp from Claudio Castagnoli.
Ospreay had to be stretchered out of the arena, but managed to give a defiant thumbs up to the audience on his way out, a sign that he would one day return.
What's next?
Full recovery from neck surgery could take anywhere from 9 months to well over a year, so fans shouldn't expect to see Will Ospreay back in action until at least 2026.
Next year, AEW All In returns to Wembley Stadium in London, England, Ospreay's home country. To date, Will Ospreay has been part of every All In since 2023, even before he was an official member of the AEW roster.
While it's still unknown how long his rehab and recovery will take, it's safe to say that both AEW and Ospreay are rooting for him to be back in time to receive a well-deserved homecoming reception from the London crowd on August 30, 2026.
