AEW Announces Former World Champions As Special Guest Commentator On Dynamite Tonight
With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door taking place on Sunday, August 24th, AEW is venturing to London, England. They are making a stop in Glasgow, Scotland, for a dual taping of Dynamite and Collision in the OVO Hydro.
Just the other day, AEW commentator and former wrestler Taz reported that he won't be traveling for Dynamite or Forbidden Door due to doctors' appointments and knee issues that make flights uncomfortable, leaving AEW down a commentator.
The official AEW X account posted that instead Dynamite will have a special guest commentator in the form of the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. It was also confirmed that Bryan would be part of the Zero Hour panel for Forbidden Door alongside Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City.
The former AEW World Champion hasn't made an appearance on AEW screens since his run-in at AEW All In Texas.
Danielson has been having sporadic moments in both AEW and ROH, such as his appearance at Global Wars Mexico where he came to the aid of Blue Panther, or his eight second match against Max Caster after an episode of Collision.
Bryan Danielson's Future With All Elite Wrestling
AEW WrestleDream would see Jon Moxley take the AEW World Championship from Danielson, also putting an end to his full-time wrestling career. But what can fans expect to see for Danielson's career with AEW moving forward?
April 2025 saw Tony Khan confirm that Danielson would remain working with AEW backstage, taking a role on the creative team, plus he has had these random appearances every so often.
Bryan would stomp out any idea of him being back officially and ready to wrestle when he spoke with his wife, Brie Garcia, and her sister Nikki on their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show.
When asked if his appearance meant he was officially returning to the ring, Bryan give a simple answer, "No, I'm not back".
Wrestling is a crazy sport and they always say "never say never." You can see that in wrestlers such as Terry Funk or Ric Flair who retired more times than most can count. Bryan's history of neck issues and other injuries does make that idea of a return harder and harder as time goes on, however.
