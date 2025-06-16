AEW Announces New Dynamite & Collision Shows In August
All Elite Wrestling is heading back to the Buckeye State this summer.
The company announced Monday morning that the August 6 edition of AEW Dynamite will be taking place at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center, while Dynamite and Collision will be returning to Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati the following Wednesday and Thursday night.
Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10am ET (9am CT) on Monday, June 23 on Ticketmaster and the venue websites.
A release from Music & Event Management is advertising AEW World Champion and Cincinnati's own Jon Moxley for both shows in the Queen City, along with International Champion Kenny Omega, AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm, Hangman Adam Page, MJF, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and many more.
The talent line-up is subject to change due to a number of factors including storylines. These editions of Dynamite and Collision will be taking place less than a month after All In Texas, where Moxley will be defending his AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page. Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné will also be fighting for the AEW Women's Championship.
The Brady Music Center in Cincinnati received rave reviews for the look and feel of the venue on television during the special Maximum Carnage episodes of Dynamite and Collision that took place there back in January.
