Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Announces New Dynamite & Collision Shows In August

All Elite Wrestling to coming back to the Buckeye State this summer.

Rick Ucchino

AEW invades Ohio
AEW invades Ohio / All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling is heading back to the Buckeye State this summer.

The company announced Monday morning that the August 6 edition of AEW Dynamite will be taking place at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center, while Dynamite and Collision will be returning to Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati the following Wednesday and Thursday night.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10am ET (9am CT) on Monday, June 23 on Ticketmaster and the venue websites.

A release from Music & Event Management is advertising AEW World Champion and Cincinnati's own Jon Moxley for both shows in the Queen City, along with International Champion Kenny Omega, AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm, Hangman Adam Page, MJF, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné and many more.

The talent line-up is subject to change due to a number of factors including storylines. These editions of Dynamite and Collision will be taking place less than a month after All In Texas, where Moxley will be defending his AEW World Title against Hangman Adam Page. Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné will also be fighting for the AEW Women's Championship.

The Brady Music Center in Cincinnati received rave reviews for the look and feel of the venue on television during the special Maximum Carnage episodes of Dynamite and Collision that took place there back in January.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Raw Preview (6/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

AEW And Jon Moxley Sued For Negligence, Civil Assault, And Battery By Production Crew Member (Exclusive)

WWE Star Cody Rhodes Featured In New Trailer For Naked Gun Reboot

ROH Women's Champion Athena Announces New All Women's Wrestling Show

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW