AEW Collision Results (12/13/25): Briscoe Retains, Men's And Women's World Title Matches Set For Worlds End

Collision Winter Is Coming had a delayed start due to college basketball on TNT and HBO Max, but once the show began, the action didn't stop. For two hours, the crowd in Cardiff was on the edge of their seats for AEW's second appearance in Wales.

In addition to the action, multiple matches were announced for Worlds End, including a three-way for the AEW World Championship featuring Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Adam Page. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship was also announced for the year-end event in Chicago.

Keep reading for a full recap of AEW Collision Winter Is Coming.

Swerve Strickland def. Josh Alexander

Swerve Strickland made a triumphant return to singles competition against Josh Alexander in the Collision opener. The former AEW World Champion is fully a heavyweight now, but he proved he's still capable of all the agility he's been known for. Alexander had all the heat from the crowd due to his Don Callis Family affiliation, but Strickland, the fan favorite, pulled off the victory with a thunderous House Call that knocked off Alexander's headgear, followed by Big Pressure to finish him off.

After the match, Strickland addressed the Cardiff crowd and said that the last time he stood in front of them, he was AEW World Champion, and he plans to do that again. He officially called his shot to challenge Samoa Joe at Worlds End, much like Hangman Adam Page did on Dynamite earlier this week.

Later in the night, a three-way match for the world title at Worlds End was made official.

Kris Statlander & Jamie Hayter def. Sisters of Sin

After weeks of watching Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart raise hell in AEW, the current and former Women's World Champions Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter made it their mission to take out the Sisters of Sin. While Skye Blue and Julia Hart had more tag team experience on their side, Statlander and Hayter were every bit of the dream team they promised to be.

Hayter pinned Hart after a huge dose of Hayterade. Immediately after, she turned her sights on Kris Statlander and declared her intentions to become AEW Women's World Champion once again. Statlander accepted the challenge in a backstage interview, and the match was made official for Worlds End.

Claudio Castagnoli [7] vs. Konosuke Takeshita [7] - Time Limit Draw

For the first time, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion went one-on-one with the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion as Claudio Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita clashed in Continental Classic Blue League action. The match was as even-keeled as it gets due to Castagnoli and Takeshita being two of AEW's strongest athletes.

Momentum shifted back and forth, but neither man was able to get the definitive upper hand, resulting in the first time limit draw of the tournament. Both frustrated by the draw, a brawl ensued after the match before Castagnoli and Takeshita were forcibly broken apart. They both earned 1 point each and remain tied at the top of the block with 7 points.

Babes Of Wrath AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Celebration

HUGE challenge made for #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash in Manchester by @MercedesVarnado!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KwqM5VmXSd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2025

The inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, arrived in Cardiff to celebrate their big win. They were quickly joined by Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, who arrived to share their congratulations. Then, another party crasher entered the chat in the form of the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

Moné has been sensitive lately following major losses to Kris Statlander and Red Velvet. She attempted to let some of her anger out on Babes of Wrath and Timeless Love Bombs, but was reminded that she doesn't have any friends in AEW. The TBS Champion promises to gather some allies to challenge the babyfaces next week, and she delivered.

Moné will team with Athena, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir to take on Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron next week at Holiday Bash.

Speedball Mike Bailey [6] def. Kevin Knight [3] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey make a brilliant team as JetSpeed, but they're also incredible opponents. Competing against each other for the first time in AEW one-on-one, Knight and Bailey held nothing back as they hunted for their next 3 points in the Continental Classic Gold League.

Despite several close calls, it was Speedball that was able to seal the deal with a Flamingo Driver to pin his tag team partner and stay alive in the tournament with 6 points.

Speedball gets the win in one HELL of a victory and joins Kyle Fletcher and Okada at the top of the Gold League! pic.twitter.com/NxQ4qN4U8O — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 13, 2025

Mark Briscoe def. Daniel Garcia to retain the TNT Championship

Mark Briscoe successfully defended the TNT Championship for the first time against the former champion, Daniel Garcia. Much of the match was a full-on slugfest from two of AEW's hardest hitters. The Death Riders, namely Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta, attempted to interfere on Garcia's behalf, but Mark Briscoe was able to overcome the odds and nail Garcia with a Jay Driller to retain in the main event.

Other notes from Collision

AEW National Champion Ricochet and Anthony Bowens announced their intentions to enter the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal at Holiday Bash. Also, Kyle Fletcher and Pac's promos before their Continental Classic match on Wednesday, paired with the brawl between Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli following their time limit draw, point to growing tensions between the Don Callis Family and the Death Riders.

