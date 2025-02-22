Drew McIntyre Had Knee Procedure Done Before Wrestling Jimmy Uso On SmackDown
They don't call him the Scottish Warrior for nothing.
Drew McIntyre kicked-off Friday night's episode of SmackDown by wrestling a match against Jimmy Uso, but it was anything but a normal night at the office.
The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed on his Instagram stories that he had some excess fluid built up in his knee, and needed to have it drained about 45 minutes before the show went on the air.
The procedure did not seem to hinder Drew's performance in the slightest. He did lose against Big Jim, but that had absolutely nothing to do with his knee.
McIntyre got a little too cocky toward the end of the match, which opened the door for Jimmy to lock him into a cradle for a sudden three count.
An unhinged McIntyre then beat down Jimmy after the match, screaming that the loss meant nothing to him. He would leave Jim laying in the ring with a big Claymore despite security personnel flooding the ring in an attempt to stop the onslaught.
Drew will next compete inside the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next Saturday in Toronto, Canada. McIntyre is one of six men looking to earn an opportunity at Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock Pulls Cody Rhodes From WWE SmackDown Main Event
Carmella Reportedly Hits Free Agency As WWE Contract Expires
WATCH: First Look At Team Booker T vs Team Mickie James From Upcoming Episode Of WWE LFG
Captain America Director Reveals New Details Of Seth Rollins' Cut Movie Scene