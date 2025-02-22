Watch Jey Uso's All New Entrance In WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 will officially release on March 14th, and as we get closer to that date, more and more details for the game continue to trickle out.
One of the most anticipated aspects of each new game iteration is the audio and visual presentations for each wrestler's entrance. And one of the most popular wrestler entrances in today's WWE belongs to Jey Uso.
While Uso has been a mainstay in WWE for quite some time, his catchphrase, theme music, and entrance style has undoubtedly been one of the major factors in catapulting him into a WrestleMania title match this year.
So how has the team behind WWE 2K25 translated the real-life atmosphere of Uso's entrance into this year's video game?
Uso's entrance has been completely redone for WWE 2K25 and features him entering the ring through the crowd, just as he does in real life. The camera even follows him up close through the crowd.
You can see the first official look at Uso's 2K25 entrance below, courtesy of IGN.
Jey Uso is scheduled to take on Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Earlier this month, Uso earned that opportunity by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
