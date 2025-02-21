WATCH: First Look At Team Booker T vs Team Mickie James From Upcoming Episode Of WWE LFG
The action is getting hot on WWE LFG.
In a new, first look clip of the upcoming episode of WWE LFG Sunday night on A&E, members from Booker T's team and Mickie James' team squared off with an in-ring match.
WWE LFG is a new show on A&E that gives viewers and WWE fans a behind the scenes look at what training to be a WWE Superstar looks like. The show features The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Dudley as coaches who have WWE Performance Center athletes on their teams.
Sixteen athletes are involved in the show and are competing for the spot on NXT, with the winner of the competition receiving an NXT contract.
In addition to the Hall of Fame coaches, Triple H and Shawn Michaels are a part of the show -- as is current WWE stars like CM Punk and Gunther who are featured in special show appearances.
WWE LFG premiered last week on A&E as part of a Sunday night block of WWE content. The show is similar to the previous WWE training reality series, Tough Enough, which debuted on MTV, but was then laer aired on the USA Network.
