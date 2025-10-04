AEW Champion Injured At CMLL Show Days Before Title Tuesday Dynamite
Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido successfully defended his title Friday night against Hechicero at CMLL Viernes Espectacular, but it came at a cost.
Bandido took to social media after the show to announce that he suffered an injury during the match. He posted a photo with his arm in a sling and a caption in Spanish that translates to the following:
"Apologies to all the CMLL fans. My shoulder popped out and went back into place. Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We owe a third match to all our Mexican fans.”- Bandido
There is never a good time for a talent to suffer an injury of any kind, but this setback for Bandido comes as he currently holds major championships in both ROH and AEW.
Bandido and Brody King are scheduled to face Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family on this coming Tuesday's special 'Title Tuesday' edition of AEW Dynamite.
It's a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match. That means if either Brody or Bandido gets the win, they will challenge for Okada's AEW Unified Title. If the Don Callis Family wins the match, they will receive an AEW World Tag Team Title opportunity.
The severity of the injury to Bandido is unknown, but he was still being advertised for Title Tuesday on Saturday's episode of Collision. We'll provide an update on Bandido as soon as one is available.
Current AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Card 10/7 (announced):
Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge to anyone talent from Florida
Bandido & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kazuchika Okada in a Double Jeopardy Elimination Match
Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MVP vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony in a Street Fight
PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
