Sting's Son, Steven Borden, Competes In Pro Wrestling Debut
Current AEW star and former AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Sting, Darby Allin, is hosting an art exhibit in New York City, which he calls 52W Hardway. The event featured a few professional wrestling matches, including a tag team match with a couple of surprise names.
Steven Borden, one of Sting's sons who appeared in AEW during Sting's retirement match, has been training to become a professional wrestler for some time now, picking up the sport around the time of his father's retirement.
Well, he would make his debut as he teamed with JD Drake to face Darby Allin and Killer Kross. Borden would take his first loss after suffering a Coffin Drop from Allin to end the match.
Borden had a career in college football, playing for Kilgore College and even being invited to try out for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ultimately picking up professional wrestling in favor of football.
52W Hardway will have a second show coming up on October 10th, featuring more wrestling matches, but the card hasn't been announced just yet.
Second Generation Wrestlers Making It In The Sport
As legends and performers from the 90s and early 2000s are starting to retire and age out of professional wrestling, it is more and more common for their children to lace up a pair of boots and step in the ring.
All major promotions have someone who is a descendant of a wrestler, with WWE being filled with them. You can't talk about this topic without bringing up almost every single member of The Bloodline. You also have names like Cody Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, and Charlotte Flair on top of countless other stars who were born into this business.
All Elite Wrestling isn't without their own second or third generation stars. You can see Dustin Rhodes, Hook, The Gunn Club, and more continuing the legacy their parents etched out. Steven Borden is in good company and if he keeps going in professional wrestling, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a major company want to sign the son of one of professional wrestling most legendary performers.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Collision Preview (10/4/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
IWGP Women's Champion Sareee Debuts In Ring Of Honor, Will Defend Title Against Alex Windsor
AEW Star Mercedes Moné Will Soon Challenge For Her 10th Championship
Kurt Angle Names Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Performer Of All Time