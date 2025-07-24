Ric Flair Shares Touching Message for Hulk Hogan After WWE Legend’s Death
Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died on Thursday, as first reported by TMZ, which indicated that he suffered a cardiac arrest. The WWE has since confirmed Hogan's death. He was 71.
Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was one of wrestling's brightest stars, beginning his career in the ring in the late 1970s and eventually joining the World Wrestling Federation (now the WWE) in 1983, helping make it the dominant company in the space, and turn professional wrestling into a major brand of entertainment throughout the '80s.
Ric Flair joined the WWF in 1991 after a lengthy career working for other promotions in the U.S. and Japan, and became one of the faces of the company and often served as a foil to Hogan throughout the '90s. Flair, who is five years Hogan's elder, paid tribute to his longtime rival on X after hearing of Hogan's death.
"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan!" Flair wrote. "Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻"
According to wrestling database Cagematch, Hogan and Flair faced off 32 times in the ring during their times with the WWF, WCW, WWE and most recently, TNA, with the first bout coming in 1991 and the most recent in 2010.