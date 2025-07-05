AEW Collision 100 Preview [7/5/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Saturday and AEW Collision is back on it's normal night and network.
On the heels of AEW Dynamite 300, All Elite Wrestling is celebrating the 100th episode of Collision in grand fashion. TNT Champion Adam Cole will be at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for a little story time, as he waits to see who his opponent will be at All In Texas.
Kyle Fletcher will meet former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia in a No. 1 Contender's Match in tonight's main event, with the winner punching their ticket to AEW's biggest show of the year next Saturday in Arlington, Texas.
FTR will get the opportunity to prove that they are just that much better than the Outrunners when these two teams finally face off against each other. Mark Briscoe is looking to keep his momentum rolling heading into the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match when he leads a team of Místico & Hologram into trios action and the AEW Women's Division is ready for an all out war ahead of the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match.
Forever ROH Women's Champion Athena will ride into battle alongside Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford and the Toxic Spider Thekla as they take on Thunder Rosa's team of Tay Melo, Anna Jay and Queen Aminata in an All-Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match.
Willow Nightingale will also be in action tonight, Shelton Benjamin battles Kevin Knight and ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne in a 3-Way Match and Max Caster is set to issue another 'Best Wrestler Alive' Open Challenge. Here's everything we know about tonight's special episode of AEW Collision 100.
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision SPOILERS:
The show was filmed after Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite 300.
Match Card (Announced):
Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia in a TNT Championship No. 1 Contender's Match
Storytime with Adam Cole Bay Bay
FTR vs. The Outrunners
Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight vs. Nick Wayne in a 3-Way Match
ROH Women's Champion Athena, Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford & Thekla vs. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay, Tay Melo & Queen Aminata in an All-Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match
Willow Nightingale will be in action
Mark Briscoe, Místico & Hologram vs. RPG Vice & Hechicero in a Trios Match
Max Caster 'Best Wrestler Alive' Open Challenge
