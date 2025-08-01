New TNT Champion Crowned On Thursday Night Episode Of AEW Collision
When you say "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher's full name, make sure to put TNT Champion in front of it.
In a bloody and chaotic Chicago Street Fight, Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the face of TNT on Thursday night's episode of AEW Collision.
The Protostar's journey to the title was a long one that encountered several delays, the biggest one being an unfortunate injury to Adam Cole right before All In Texas that led to Fletcher's promised 1-on-1 match being turned into a 4-way that Dustin Rhodes ended up winning.
The title match with Rhodes was the main event of Collision and capped off a three-week residency in Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. They took each other to hell and back with tables, chairs, screwdrivers, thumbtacks, and other forms of mayhem and melee.
As a member of the Don Callis Family, Fletcher was accompanied to the ring by Callis, who stayed at the commentary desk for some portions of the match and interfered in others. Fletcher eventually clinched the win with a high-angle brainbuster onto thumbtacks.
In an interview with The Takedown On SI during All In Texas weekend, Fletcher shared that he wants to make the TNT title "important" and "wrestle against the highest caliber of opponents".
The Latest on AEW, WWE & More
Athena vs Toni Storm For The AEW Women's World Title Set For Forbidden Door London
Kazuchika Okada vs Swerve Strickland For The AEW Unified Championship Official for Forbidden Door London
Sami Zayn Wanted More From Karrion Kross Feud Ahead of WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam Predictions (Saturday): Will CM Punk Dethrone Gunther?