AEW Collision Preview (12/21/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
One week before World's End, a special pre-Christmas edition of AEW Collision takes place for the first time at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
It is a loaded show consisting mainly of matches in the Continental Classic as wrestlers are jockeying for position to make into the top two spots of the Blue and Gold League, respectively, with the semifinals and finals occurring at AEW World's End.
On tap in the Gold League, Darby Allin looks to continue his momentum after defeating Will Ospreay on Wednesday's Dynamite in the best match of the tournament thus far, as he battles Death Rider member Claudio Castagnoli.
Ospreay looks to get back on the winning track as he takes on Ricochet in a must-win bout for both guys. A loss would essentially knock them out of the tournament.
Coming off getting beatdown by The Hurt Syndicate, TNT champion Daniel Garcia looks to exact revenge on Shelton Benjamin, who after getting the better of Garcia, held up the belt to put the titlist on notice in Blue League action.
Also on the show will be TBS champion Mercedes Mone, who is coming off a successful title defense on Sunday at the New Japan Strong Style Evolved event over Hazuki in perhaps the best women's match of 2024. Mone followed that performance up with beating Anna Jay on Wednesday's Dynamite to retain the TBS gold.
MORE: Kenny Omega Return Video Featured On AEW Dynamite
Here is everything you need to know about this week's edition of AEW Collision.
Match Card (Announced):
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Shelton Benjamin
Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos
Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
TBS Champion Mercedes Mone speaks
Adam Cole & MJF go face-to-face
How To Watch AEW Collision
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
For this week, the show will be begin after the College Football Playoff Game. If the game ends before the scheduled start time, AEW Collision will start at its scheduled time.
What channel is AEW Collision on?
TV Channel: TNT
Where can I stream AEW Collision?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV