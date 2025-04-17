AEW Collision Preview [4/17/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Collision will air on a new night this week and on the heels of an outstanding edition of Dynamite.
Just 24 hours after Spring Break Thru took place at the MGM Music Hall Fenway in Boston, AEW returns to the same venue for Collision. And the theater will likely still be buzzing from what we saw on Wednesday night.
Boston's own Mercedes Moné defeated Athena in an Owen Hart Tournament match that had long been anticipated in the opening match of this week's Dynamite. She'll return once again to her hometown on Thursday night to take part in a tag team match, teaming with Harley Cameron against Kris Statlander and Julia Hart.
Nick Wayne was surprised during Dynamite by the return of Christian Cage. Just as Wayne had started exerting some control over the group, Cage appears to be trying to assert power once again. Wayne will be in action on Collision, taking on ROH TV Champion Komander in a title match.
TNT Champion Adam Cole will issue an open challenge during Collision, adding an aura of mystery to the show. That is a common theme at AEW in Boston this week as Hangman Adam Page took on the "Wild Card" in the Owen Hart Tournament on Wednesday night. That Wild Card ended up being Josh Alexander. Who might emerge to challenge Cole on Collision?
Here is everything we currently know about tonight's special episode of AEW Collision Spring Break Thru. Check back for more updates to the card, once they are announced.
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: MGM Music Hall Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
ROH TV Champion Komander vs. Nick Wayne
AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole issues an open challenge
Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Kris Statlander (Toni Storm on commentary)
