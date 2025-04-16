Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan And AEW Surpassing WCW Nitro
AEW Dynamite is set to surpass WCW Nitro on Wednesday, as it holds its 289th episode on TBS and TNT.
AEW Dynamite: Spring Break Thru will see Athena battle hometown hero Mercedes Moné in the Women's Owen Hart Cup bracket, while Konosuke Takeshita will take on Will Ospreay in a men's semifinal match. But as AEW founder Tony Khan noted exclusively to The Takedown on SI, the evening will be a celebration of "all wrestling."
Khan has been at odds with former WCW executive Eric Bischoff for several years now on the heels of Khan claiming Bischoff's former boss Ted Turner didn't know "one percent" of what he knew about pro wrestling. Even though he has been a vocal critic in the past, Bischoff took to his 83 Weeks podcast to congratulate the AEW team on the accomplishment.
"I want to congratulate Tony Khan and his entire staff. This obviously means a lot to them and congratulations. It does say a lot about Tony's commitment. Tony put his own money into this," he said.
Nitro was an institution for the Turner networks prior to its cancellation in 2001, and 288 episodes was a difficult feat in its own right. That's why Bischoff, who even appeared on Dynamite before his falling out with Khan, gave credit where he felt it was due.
"You can judge the product, I can judge the product, I often have. I just don't watch it anymore, but truth is, his vision, his dream, his money, his commitment. So congratulations because what he did isn't easy, no matter how anybody feels about the product, it wasn't easy and it still isn't ... it doesn't bother me a bit, it just doesn't mean anything to me while it does to Tony and company."
AEW Dynamite will continue to grow through the summer as well, as it announced Wednesday morning that "AEW Grand Slam Mexico" will be held at Arena México in June.
Editorial Note: Jon Alba previously had a working relationship with Eric Bischoff. H/T WrestlingInc for transcript.
