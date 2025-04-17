AEW Dynamite Results (4/16/25): The Opps Win Trios Titles, Mone Beats Athena, Ospreay Advances
This week's special, Spring Break Thru, edition of AEW Dynamite was jam packed with action in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
Mercedes Mone vs. Athena is a battle of champions in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinals kicked off the show and was every bit the dream match it was billed as. Mone won the match with a leverage pin after countering the O-Face.
Throughout out the match, both women battled all around the ringside area and started the match with a collar and elbow tie up that took them all the way up the entrance ramp. The match featured numerous counters and submission attempts.
It was the final stanza of the match that saw Mone viciously thrown into a ringside LED screen, which appeared to have turned the tide in favor of Athena. She tried to hit the O-Face right after, but Mone caught her and leveraged her into a pin for the win.
Mone advances to the finals of the tournament and will face either Kris Statlander or Jaime Hayter at Double or Nothing. The winner of that match and this year's tournament will head to All In for an AEW Women's World Championship Match. As Mone celebrated, the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, applauded her from the audience.
The men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament had a big night this week too. Josh Alexander made his AEW debut as the wild card entrant in the tournament, but was defeated by Adam Page. After the match, Alexander attacked Page, which left Page open to an attack from Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher will face Page in the semifinals of the tournament.
Prior to the match, The Young Bucks confronted Page backstage. They told him he could thank them later for preventing Swerve Strickland from winning the world championship at Dynasty. They also told him that they could help him with his problems with The Death Riders.
In other men's tournament action, Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita with Stormbreaker to advance to the finals. He'll wrestle either Fletcher or Adam Page in the finals. The match was a wild display of fast pace action that included counters, multiple hidden blades, and dramatic near falls.
Outside of tournament business on the show this week, The Hurt Syndicate successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Gates of Agony. Once Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were victorious in the match, MJF walked out to the ring to try and earn his way onto the Hurt Syndicate team.
MJF brought out a group of women as a gift to hang with Hurt Syndicate, but only MVP and Benjamin were impressed. MJF gave Benjamin his gold watch, but it still wasn't enough to convince all three members of the group to let MJF in.
Later in the show, MVP talked with Lashley backstage and told him that it was best for business to let MJF in. Lashley said MJF was annoying. MVP agreed, but told Lashley that he could help get them where they needed to go. MVP asked Lashley to consider it again and the trio left with the group of women.
Also, Christian Cage confronted Nick Wayne in a backstage segment this week on the show. Cage told Wayne that he got him his spot in the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament and that he didn't want to get let down. Cage then told Wayne he booked him a match against Kommander on this week's episode of AEW Collision.
In the main event, The Opps and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders to win the AEW World Trios Championships. After an off-air attack on Hook, Hobbs joined The Opps to even the odds against Moxley and his crew.
The match was a wild brawl that included interference from Marina Shafir. Once that happened, Willow Nightingale ran to the ring to keep things even. From there, The Young Bucks walked down to the ring and grabbed a steel chair. Before they could use it, Swerve Strickland appeared from the crowd and stopped them.
Strickland fought off The Bucks, which left Samoa Joe alone in the ring with Moxley. Joe locked in a choke on Moxley and Moxley passed out to give The Opps the win.
After the match, the entire locker room, lead by Will Ospreay, celebrated in the ring with The Opps as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (4/16/25)
- Mercedes Mone defeated Athena to advance in the women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
- Adam Page defeated Josh Alexander to advance in the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
- The Hurt Syndicate defeated Gates of Agony to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita to advance to the finals of the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
- The Opps and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated The Death Riders to win the AEW World Trios Championships
