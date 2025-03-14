Mercedes Mone To Face Former NXT Champion At House Of Glory Event This Weekend
AEW star and TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, will face former NXT Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell, at the House of Glory City of Dreamz event this weekend.
The company announced the news on social media Friday afternoon.
Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship at the AEW Revolution PPV event over the weekend against Momo Watanabe. She has another title defense next week on AEW Dynamite against Billie Starkz.
Starkz was seen taking notes during Mone's Revolution match. The two women have not faced one another in a match yet.
MORE: Indi Hartwell Issues First Statement Since WWE Release
Indi Hartwell was released from her WWE contract in November of last year. She was a former NXT Women's Champion and got drafted to the main roster during the 2024 WWE Draft. On the main roster, Hartwell appeared a few times, but not in anything substantial from a storyline perspective.
Hartwell was famously a part of The Way in NXT along with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, and Dexter Lumis. All of the other members of The Way currently occupy main roster spots for WWE.
Hartwell is best known for her relationship with Lumis in NXT. The two were married on episode of NXT 2.0 in September of 2021.
