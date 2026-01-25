AEW Collision Results [1/24/26]: Castagnoli & Nightingale Retain Their Titles

It was another great night of fighting on a Saturday as AEW aired the latest episode of Collision on TNT and HBO Max.

The show was filmed Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida due to the massive winter storm that is impacting much of the country this weekend. Claudio Castagnoli and Roderick Strong headlined the event with an extremely physical encounter for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.

The Messiah of the Backbreaker pulled out all the stops to win the title, but in the end, Claudio was able to take advantage of a lower leg injury to keep the gold with The Death Riders.

The crafty @ClaudioCSRO earns the victory in this unrelenting Collision Main Event!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/9BpncSPAay — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2026

Willow Nightingale also successfully defended her TBS Championship against a very game Julia Hart, World Trios Champion "Hangman" Adam Page took on Katsuyori Shibata, and The Don Callis Family were in action up and down the card.

AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander went toe-to-toe with Isla Dawn as well, and Alex Windsor had a very interesting proposal for Jamie Hayter. Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday's episode of AEW Collision in Orlando, Florida.

AEW Collision Results:

"Hangman" Adam Page | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata. An excellent back-and-forth match that ended when the World Trios Champion took his opponent down with a Buck Shot Lariat.

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn. The former WWE star put up a great fight and survived a fisherman's suplex buster, but Stat Daddy quickly followed with Staturday Night Fever to score the win.

Thekla appeared on the video board after the match and said it was a shame that Statlander had wrestled her last match as women's champion. She then spat on a Statlander t-shirt and threw it in the trash.

AEW Women's World Champion @CallMeKrisStat's challenger for THIS WEDNESDAY @Toxic_Thekla has ZERO respect for "Big Stat Daddy"!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/kEGSMxlbpr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2026

Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Billy Gunn & Austin Gunn. The father and son reunion did not have a happy ending as Protoshita was able to isolate Austin from his dad. He ducked a knee strike from Takeshita, but ran right into a big boot from Fletcher. Austin then fell backward into Takeshita, who hit him with Raging Fire for the win.

AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada then appeared on the stage and sarcastically clapped for Protoshita's win. Fletcher and Don Callis had to hold Takeshita back from running up the ramp.

The Grizzled Young Veterans want another shot at Eddie Kingston and Ortiz after their last match ended in controversy. Zack Gibson and James Drake promised to get their own weapons involved, which didn't frighten Kingston in the slightest.

No holding back now! The fight reaches a new level between GYV @ZackGibsonGYV & James Drake and Eddie Kingston & @Ortiz_Powerful!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/GUINq1aQnf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2026

Mark Davis & Jake Doyle defeated Jordan Oliver & Alec Price. AEW's newest tag team tried their best, but they didn't have it on this night to defeat the No. 1 Contender's for the AEW Tag Team Titles. As Davis hit Price with a stump piledriver, Doyle took down Oliver with a spinning side slam, and they pinned both men simultaneously.

Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart to retain the TBS Championship. Julia Hart nearly won the title on multiple occasions, including after she countered a Babe with the Powerbomb attempt into a hurricanrana for a very close two count. Eventually, Willow was able to muscle Hart up for her powerbomb and started off her second reign at TBS Champion with a successful defense.

The Rascalz may have had the munchies Saturday night, but that didn't stop them from figuring out which two of them would face Cru in their debut match. Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz won a three-way battle of rock, paper, scissors to earn the honor.

CRU wants a fight, and The Rascalz are game, now it's just a matter of picking which two answer the call 🤷



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/kXNOqves5j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2026

Alex Windsor approached Jamie Hayter backstage and made her pitch for the two of them to become tag team partners. Windsor said it was about time that Hayter held gold once again in AEW. After thinking about the proposal for a few moments, Jamie said they better get some matching outfits.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Magnus. Andrade is now 2-0 since making his return to All Elite Wrestling, despite a great effort from one half of the CMLL Mexican National Tag Team Champions. After connecting with a senton atomico, Magnus tried to fire up the crowd and that brief moment of hesitation allowed Andrade to send him flying into the corner. He then hit the running knees and The DM to pick up the victory.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Roderick Strong to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. After an extremely hard-hitting affair, Roddy had Claudio lined up for a running knee strike, but when he jumped in the air, Castagnoli pulled the referee into the line of fire. Claudio then capitalized by hooking Strong's leg, which was injured earlier in the match, and gave him a one-legged swing. He then picked Roddy up and delivered the Neutralizer to retain the gold.

