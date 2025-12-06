AEW Collision Preview (12/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
After a successful ROH Final Battle at GalaxyCon, AEW Collision gets a turn in the Columbus Convention Center tonight.
The CEO is on a quest for redemption after a shocking loss to Red Velvet for the ROH Women's World Television Championship at Final Battle. Now down to 12 belts, Mercedes Moné will let some of her frustrations out by defending the TBS title against Leila Grey, who infamously tried to console Moné after her loss to Velvet.
Can Moné bounce back to her winning ways, or will the Baddie manage a shocker of her own?
More gold on the line
Ricochet's luck at Final Battle fared much better. He defeated Dalton Castle in his first defense of the AEW National Championship, and now he's eager for some fresh competition. The champ issued an open challenge for Collision. While his opponent is still unknown, Ohio native and Bang Bang Gang member Ace Austin spoke about looking for a fight in a social media exclusive after scoring a win at Final Battle Zero Hour.
Views from Blue League
The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita will clash with former champion Jon Moxley one-on-one in a Blue League Continental Classic match. Both men have been at the center of controversy within their respective factions. Jon Moxley's future within the Death Riders is in question after having several major losses since All In Texas, most recently losing to Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite.
Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita's growing tension with Kazuchika Okada has continued to strain the Don Callis Family. In week two of Continental Classic, no one can afford to lose. Which man will secure 3 more points on the road to Worlds End?
Speaking of Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL Heavyweight Champion will also be in Blue League action versus lucha sensation Mascara Dorada. Claudio currently has 6 points while Dorada has 0.
Also, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong are still winless in the Continental Class. In the battle of Conglomeration and Conglomeration adjacent, who will put their first 3 points on the board?
Also on Collision
After a not-so-subtle tease from Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite that an unholy alliance would form at Winter Is Coming in tag team action, Swerve Strickland will appear on Collision. Strickland returned to AEW at Full Gear after an injury and seemingly aligned with Page to retaliate against Samoa Joe and The Opps. What will he have to say before Winter Is Coming in Atlanta?
Plus, Tony Schiavone will sit down with Babes of Wraths and Timeless Love Bombs before Wednesday's historic tournament final to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. With four of AEW's most beloved stars in the final, which team will reign supreme?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: GalaxyCon at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH
AEW Collision Card (Announced)
Ricochet's AEW National Championship Open Challenge
Mercedes Moné vs. Leila Grey for the TBS Championship
Jon Moxley [3] vs. Konosuke Takeshita [3] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match
Claudio Castagnoli [6] vs. Mascara Dorada [0] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match
Roderick Strong [0] vs. Orange Cassidy [0] in a Continental Classic Blue League Match
Swerve Strickland will be at Collision
Tony Schiavone sit-down interview with Babes of Wrath and Timeless Love Bombs
Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling