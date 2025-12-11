AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results [12/10/25]: Samoa Joe Retains AEW World Title Over Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston said he wanted the 'real' Samoa Joe to show up to Winter is Coming, and that's a request he may now regret.

The Samoan Submission Machine lived up to his nickname by forcing The Mad King to tap out to the Coquina Clutch in the main event Wednesday night.

Earlier in the show, Kingston expressed his desire to win the big one in honor of the late, great Terry Funk. Having to willingly give up on that endeavor is not something that Kingston will likely live with easily.

Samoa Joe can now look ahead to a rematch with Hangman Adam Page, who, alongside Swerve Strickland, defeated The Opps in a crazy Tornado Tag Team Match on Dynamite. Page promised whoever came out of Winter is Coming with the title that he was coming to collect at Worlds End.

The Continental Classic also continued Wednesday night with two more spectacular match-ups and the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions have now been crowned. Here's everything you may have missed from AEW Winter is Coming in Atlanta, Georgia.

AEW Winter is Coming Match & Segment Results:

The Babes of Wrath defeated The Timeless Love Bombs to capture the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron completed their Cinderella run to the titles after isolating Mina Shirakawa from Toni Storm. Harley was able to counter a DDT attempt into her Finishing Move, which allowed Willow to hit the Doctor Bomb for the victory. The emotional new champs spoke to Renee Paquette after their win.

Jon Moxley addressed his latest loss in the Continental Classic during a backstage promo. While pacing back in forth in front of The Death Riders, sans Claudio Castagnoli, Mox said he still has time to pull off the comeback on the Blue League side of the bracket. He's going to continue fighting, for both himself and his group.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Jungle Jack Perry to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League. Perry was looking to score his first victory after taking the spot of the injured Darby Allin and he nearly pulled off the upset of the Unified Champion, but Okada was eventually able to connect with the Rainmaker to score the victory. Okada now has six points in the C2, good enough for a first place tie in the Gold League.

Don Callis was so impressed by Perry's performance that he offered him a spot in the Don Callis Family after the match was over, complete with a signing bonus from The Young Bucks' cut of the million dollars they earned at Full Gear. Perry declined by starting a fight with all seven members of the Don Callis Family that had entered the ring. Luchasaurus and The Young Bucks soon joined the fray and helped clear the ring. The Bucks also made off with the million dollars.

Mark Briscoe was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring and spoke about how happy he was to prove his doubters wrong by winning the TNT Championship off Kyle Fletcher. He eloquently said that all his haters could kiss his 'big white ass'.

When Briscoe began to speak about his title defense against Daniel Garcia this Saturday on Collision, he was interrupted by The Death Riders. Garcia vowed that he would become a two-time TNT Champion and leave Briscoe to figure how to provide for his family with a broken leg. Mark said Garcia had just earned himself an ass whopping on Saturday and smacked him across the face.

The Triangle of Madness were shown backstage beating up some extra performers from the women's locker room, when AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander showed up with a steel chair to chase them off.

Hangman Adam Page & Swerve Strickland defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata in a Tornado Tag Team Match. This was an absolutely chaotic affair that started with a brawl across much of the arena. Once order was finally restored and the bell rang, the former AEW World Champions were able to work incredibly well together against The Opps. They took out Hobbs by giving him a double power bomb through a table. Page then dropped Shibata in the ring with a Buck Shot Lariat, and Swerve followed up with a House Call to pick up the win.

Don Callis challenged The Young Bucks and a partner of their choosing to a trios match against Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada and Hechicero next week in Manchester. The winners of which will get to keep the million dollars that the Bucks 'stole' earlier in the night.

Big Stokely cut a backstage promo and said that The Bang Bang Gang, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, will get the opportunity to wrestle FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Kyle Fletcher to earn his first three points in the Continental Classic Gold League. It's not hyperbole to say that this was a late contender for TV match of the year. If you missed it, go out of your way to watch it. Both men exchanged exhilarating nearfalls off their finishing maneuvers in the closing minutes, and with less than 60 seconds left on the clock, Bailey countered Fletcher's second brainbuster attempt with a sunset flip high stack pinning combination to shock The Protostar.

Renee Paquette spoke to Hangman Adam Page backstage and he put both Samoa Joe and Eddie Kingston on notice. He's coming for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End on December 27.

The Young Bucks were shown backstage taking to Luchasaurus before they approached Kenny Omega's locker room. They asked him if he'd be their partner one final time with a lot of money on the line. Omega said he'd fight the Don Callis Family for free and agreed to the match.

Samoa Joe defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the AEW Men's World Championship. The Mad King fought his ass off to try and win the big one, but Samoa Joe had him incredibly well scouted. Kingston had him reeling after connecting with an exploder, but when he loaded up for the spinning back fist, Joe ducked and locked in the Coquina Clutch. Kingston had absolutely no way of escaping the hold and was forced to tap out.

