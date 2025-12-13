Andrade Provides Major Update On His In-Ring Future

After months of navigating contracts, non-compete clauses, and his WWE release, Andrade will return to the ring on December 13.

In a new interview with Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, Andrade confirmed that he is returning to the ring for a WWC show in Puerto Rico on Saturday, December 13. The former WWE and AEW star stated that he has a signed letter from the WWE granting him permission to wrestle.

“I'm so happy to be in Puerto Rico," Andrade said. "I'm so happy. I want to say thank you to my lawyer, because my lawyer now has a letter from the WWE. I have had the non-compete for 12 months. Today, my lawyer texted me and told me, ‘Andrade, I have a letter signed that you can participate tonight in Puerto Rico in the company WWC.’

Andrade was released from his WWE contract in September of this year. He returned to the company a year and a half earlier after spending a few years competing in AEW.

Andrade didn't get a strong run in WWE upon returning to the company. He was the WWE Speed Champion, but outside of that, didn't win gold.

After being released from WWE this year, Andrade made a surprise appearance for AEW on their sixth anniversary show. Reports indicated that Andrade had signed a contract with AEW, but due to non-compete clauses in his WWE contract, he was unable to move forward and appear again with the company.

Andrade confirmed that he had not signed a new deal with AEW. After the appearance at the sixth anniversary show, WWE sent AEW a cease and desist on the usage of the character on television.

Andrade addressed his future with AEW

Andrade El Idolo | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Andrade addressed his recent AEW run and said that he hopes he can return to that company soon.

"I hope (I'm) back soon to AEW. I don't know when (I'll be) back, but now the letter is just for this show for Puerto Rico.” Andrade

Andrade is a former NXT Champion and WWE United States Champion. He began his WWE run in NXT, where he was paired with Zelina Vega as his manager.

In AEW, Andrade debuted in 2021 with Vikki Guerrero as his manager. He didn't receive much of a push in AEW, even though his debut was treated as a major deal and a win for the company.

