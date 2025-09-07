AEW Collision Results {9/6/25]: MJF Screws Mark Briscoe, All Out Build Continues
AEW All Out is just two weeks away and the card for the show is starting to fill up fast.
MJF just got married on Friday night, but that didn't stop him from showing up to work unannounced Saturday on AEW Collision.
Max screwed Mark Briscoe out of an opportunity to win the TNT Championship, but gave him the chance to pick the time and stipulation that these two men finally put an end to their heated rivalry. Briscoe naturally chose All Out.
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley put Daniel Garcia behind him Saturday night and then immediately turned his focus to Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher wants the reigning AEW World Champion at All Out and Toni Storm is dying for a good 4-Way in Toronto.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's show in Philadelphia.
AEW Collision Match and Segment Results:
Jon Moxley defeated Daniel Garcia. This was a strong back and forth match-up that saw Daniel match Moxley's intensity step for step. Garcia kicked out of the Death Rider and he was able to reverse out of the bulldog choke, but Jon once again got the best of Danny when he was able to catch him in roll up for the three count.
Garcia certainly indicated after the match that he needs to change, saying the last five years just have not been good enough.
Big Bill and Bryan Keith cut a backstage promo where they ripped apart the city of Philadelphia for spitting, stealing and having false icons. Big Bill said he’s from a city where real tough guys are made and called out a fellow New Yorker that he had not seen in a while... Eddie Kingston!
FTR defeated Adam Priest & Dynamite Kid Tommy Billington. Dax and Cash hit Power and Glory on Priest to pick up the win. Dax applied a submission hold on Priest after the match and held it until Stoke called him off. He grabbed a mic and said FTR will end Cope & Christian in two weeks at All Out.
The Outrunners appear to be teaming up with the returning Dalton Castle.
Jon Moxley cut a backstage promo. The former AEW World Champion said he genuinely has no clue what everyone thinks he has, but they either want it or they want to burn it all down. Mox said he's just an a-- hole who wants to see AEW built around masters of the craft, not those who seek validation by winning title belts. He promised to bury Darby Allin in the ground when he faces him in a Coffin Match at All Out.
Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron & Mina Shirkawa defeated the Toxic Triangle & Megan Bayne in an 8-Woman All-Star Tag Team Match. Statlander picked up the win for her team after hitting a reverse Alabama Slam on Julia Hart. She then used Wheeler Yuta’s seat belt pinning combination to score the three count.
Toxic Triangle attacked Kris, Toni and Mina after the match, but Jamie Hayter rushed the ring to make the save. She attempted to help Toni Storm up but she was immediately suspicious of her former foe. Storm grabbed a mic and demanded a 4-Way Match at All Out. Thekla, Statlander, Hayter and herself for the AEW Women's Championship.
Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn threw out the cardboard cutouts of their injured stablemates. They said it was fun carrying them around, but now it's time to get serious and figure out what is next for them.
Kyle Fletcher issued a challenge to Hangman Adam Page. He wants to face him for the AEW World Championship at All Out and he has no problem putting him on the injured list if he turns him down, just like he did to Kenny Omega.
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mark Briscoe. The former ROH World Champion needed to beat Takeshita to earn a shot at Kyle Fletcher's TNT Title, but MJF made sure that didn't happen. Max came out of nowhere to shove Briscoe off the top rope as he was going for a Frog Splash, which allowed Takeshita to hit Raging Fire and pick up the win.
After the match, MJF issued a challenge to Mark Briscoe and told him to pick the time and stipulation. Briscoe said he'd get back to him on the stipulation, but that he just signed his own death warrant at All Out.
