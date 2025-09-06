AEW Stars Celebrate MJF And Alicia Atout's Wedding
MJF has had a busy 2025 as he has been feuding with "Hangman" Adam Page and dealing with The Hurt Syndicate.
Well it seems like he has been busy outside of the ring. Fans knew about his relationship with AEW broadcaster Alicia Atout, which seemingly started around late 2023. The two have interacted quite a bit on-screen with little nods to their relationship here and there.
The loving couple would show off their celebration via posts from fellow AEW stars, who shared that they had gotten married the other day.
Several fellow AEW employees, including Taz, Hook, Adam Page, Thunder Rosa, Tony Khan, and others. Online posts from Tony Khan would exclaim the event as the "best wedding ever" while wishing Alicia thank you.
MJF's AEW World Championship Future
MJF challenged Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door, at first executing his Casino Gauntlet contract, before getting the match reworked in his favor so that he didn't need to waste his title opportunity.
Page would end up defending the title, leaving MJF with the contract for a later date. The Salt of the Earth has been embroiled in feuds with the likes of Mark Briscoe, Mistico, and others, so it could be a bit of time before the former AEW World Champ is able to execute said contract.
It seems he might have a short break from television after celebrating his wedding, but once he returns it wouldn't be shocking to see one of these rivals want revenge on MJF.
Who would you prefer seeing him feud with upon returning as he attempts to recover from the loss at Forbidden Door? Whether it be reigniting a former feud or starting something entirely new.
MJF And His Online Presence
Outside of trending online for his surprise wedding, MJF has been a talking point for the things he has been saying toward the likes of Ronda Rousey in regards to professional wrestling.
Rousey expressed anger in having to compete against someone like Alexa Bliss, and that only happened because she had great merch sales, to which MJF chimed in with a post.
