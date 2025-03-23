AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Results: Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole Fight To A Draw
Daniel Garcia is still the TNT Champion, but he did not defeat Adam Cole Saturday night on Collision.
Appropriately enough for a late night Slam Dunk special, Garcia was able to hold on to his title by running out the clock for a 20-minute time limit draw.
Cole was understandably less than thrilled with the result and the two competitors had a brief heated exchange after the referee called for the bell. This marked the second consecutive no contest against Cole for Daniel Garcia, who was equally as disappointed.
"I mean it doesn't feel great," Garcia said backstage after the match. "You wrestle a guy two matches in a row, you think you got his number and you just can't get the job done. It's a difficult task. He's a hard puzzle to figure out."
A over-exuberant Daddy Magic then interrupted Garcia to try and hype up his buddy. He said Cole had 35-minutes between both matches and he couldn't beat the TNT Champion. He said it's Cole's job to be DC, not the other way around. Garcia still promised that he would beat Cole outright the next time they face off.
Full Slam Dunk Saturday Match Results:
- Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole wrestled to a time limit draw; DC retained the TNT Championship
- HOOK answered Max Caster's open challenge and beat him with Redrum
- Julia Hart defeated Queen Aminata with a stacked pin
- Brian Cage, Lance Archer & Konosuke Takeshita knocked off Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero after Takeshita hit Raging Fire on Romero
