Tony Khan Gives Update On Kamille Following Mercedes Moné Split In AEW
Kamille's time with Mercedes Moné was short-lived, but that doesn't mean she's done with AEW.
Speculation has mounted regarding her status with the company. She had reportedly signed with AEW dating back to April of 2024, but didn't officially debut until July when she formed an alliance with Mercedes Moné.
Their run together didn't last long, however. Kamille "quit" working for Moné at the end of November and she was found mysteriously laid out days later. While some had speculated this was the end of her AEW run, AEW founder Tony Khan has confirmed that's not the case.
Khan appeared on the Battleground Podcast, suggesting she will be back in AEW at some point.
“We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about.
MORE: Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 41
Khan added, "I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after.”
She had previously spent 813 days as NWA World Women's Champion prior to departing the company in January of 2024.
