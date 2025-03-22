Watch Gunther Obliterate CM Punk With A Chop At 'Road To WrestleMania' Live Event
CM Punk had himself a rough night at the office.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' wrestled World Heavyweight Champion Gunther Saturday night at the WWE Live show in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
The WWE social media team uploaded a close up shot of Punk taking one of Gunther's patented chops to the chest, and it's safe to say the he felt every bit of that one.
Even though Punk jokingly tapped out after laying on the mat for a few seconds, he and Gunther ended up wrestling to a double count out draw.
Punk has had a busy couple of nights overseas. He started a three man brawl with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Friday night on SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. The result of which saw Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque book all three men to face each other at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.
MORE: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & CM Punk Triple Threat Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE's European Tour continues Sunday night with a 'Road to WrestleMania' Live Event in Nottingham, England and then Monday Night Raw will emanate from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
The March 24 episode of Raw will have a special start time of 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT on Netlfix in the United States.
