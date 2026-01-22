AEW Collision SPOILERS [1/24/26]: CMLL World Title Defended During Taped Orlando Show

This Saturday night's edition of AEW Collision was originally going to be live from Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but that show was cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.

A severe winter storm is expected to bring accumulating snow totals, hazardous driving conditions and prolonged power outages to much of the country, including all across The Lone Star State. Any fan who purchased a ticket to the show will receive an email from AEW with instructions on how to obtain a refund.

Even though Collision will not be live this weekend, the show must go on and several matches were filmed Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air in Orlando, Florida.

THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision, @ClaudioCSRO defends the @CMLL_OFICIAL World Heavyweight Title against the number one contender @roderickstrong!



Two championship matches will air Saturday, January 24 when Collision is broadcast at it's normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) start time on TBS & HBO Max, including Claudio Castagnoli defending his CMLL World Title against Roderick Strong.

Willow Nightingale will also put her TBS Championship on the line against Julia Hart, and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will be in action against former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn.

"Hangman" Adam Page, Andrade, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will all be on the show as well. The following spoilers are courtesy of The Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.

AEW Collision 1/24 Match Results:

Hangman Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata | All Elite Wrestling

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata.

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn, who was accompanied to the ring by the Grizzled Young Veterans.

Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Austin & Billy Gunn. Kazuchika Okada came out after the match and he gave a round of applause to ProtoShita from the entrance ramp.

Mark Davis & Jake Doyle defeated Alec Price & Jordan Oliver. Don Callis cut a post-match promo about winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which prompted a response from FTR and Big Stoke via the videoboard.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Magnus, after the crowd reportedly had a ton of fun with Andrade and his ring attire.

Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart to retain the TBS championship. She celebrated with Harley Cameron and Orange Cassidy after the match.

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Roderick Strong to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Title. Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy were ringside for the match.

