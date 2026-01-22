AEW Collision SPOILERS [1/24/26]: CMLL World Title Defended During Taped Orlando Show
This Saturday night's edition of AEW Collision was originally going to be live from Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but that show was cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.
A severe winter storm is expected to bring accumulating snow totals, hazardous driving conditions and prolonged power outages to much of the country, including all across The Lone Star State. Any fan who purchased a ticket to the show will receive an email from AEW with instructions on how to obtain a refund.
Even though Collision will not be live this weekend, the show must go on and several matches were filmed Wednesday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air in Orlando, Florida.
Two championship matches will air Saturday, January 24 when Collision is broadcast at it's normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) start time on TBS & HBO Max, including Claudio Castagnoli defending his CMLL World Title against Roderick Strong.
Willow Nightingale will also put her TBS Championship on the line against Julia Hart, and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will be in action against former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn.
"Hangman" Adam Page, Andrade, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will all be on the show as well. The following spoilers are courtesy of The Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.
AEW Collision 1/24 Match Results:
- "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata.
- AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn, who was accompanied to the ring by the Grizzled Young Veterans.
- Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Austin & Billy Gunn. Kazuchika Okada came out after the match and he gave a round of applause to ProtoShita from the entrance ramp.
- Mark Davis & Jake Doyle defeated Alec Price & Jordan Oliver. Don Callis cut a post-match promo about winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which prompted a response from FTR and Big Stoke via the videoboard.
- Andrade El Idolo defeated Magnus, after the crowd reportedly had a ton of fun with Andrade and his ring attire.
- Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart to retain the TBS championship. She celebrated with Harley Cameron and Orange Cassidy after the match.
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Roderick Strong to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Title. Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy were ringside for the match.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com