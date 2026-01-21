Don't Get Your Hopes Up For Chris Jericho's WWE Return This Weekend

The rumors of Chris Jericho parting ways with All Elite Wrestling and making a return to WWE are still going strong, with the former AEW and ROH Champion last appearing on-screen early last year.

WrestleVotes Radio previously confirmed that many individuals within WWE want Jericho back in the promotion this year, and Jericho himself further fueled rumors by recently praising TNA and liking posts online suggesting a return.

SmackDown and the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event are scheduled for Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and with Jericho's Canadian roots, many were expecting him to possibly make his awaited return this weekend.

However, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, don't get your hopes up. Jericho is already booked and busy with a performance at the National Association of Music Merchants gathering, which is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California.

"We are told Jericho is expected to be at NAMM for the remainder of the weekend, so unless there's a last second change, he'll be in the Los Angeles area, not at Smackdown or SNME." Mike Johnson, PWInsider

Nothing is impossible, and something could change, leading to Jericho's return, but it doesn't seem likely. A more realistic return scenario for Jericho would be either at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, or sometime closer to WrestleMania.

Alex McCarthy of Wrestling Intel also previously reported that Jericho was indeed leaving AEW and that his return to WWE could be sooner than previously expected. Jericho's contract with AEW expired on December 31st, and many higher-ups from All Elite Wrestling believe that he won't be returning, choosing WWE instead.

While this weekend seems rather difficult for Jericho to make a return to WWE with the NAMM event going on, his schedule does seem to have an open window in it up until May, as he and his band Fozzy will be traveling around the United States for a couple of weeks that month.

The band confirmed a U.S.-based tour starting on May 7th in Daytona, Florida, and extending to May 16th with a show in Flint, Michigan. Obviously, that means Chris Jericho would be free for the Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania program if he mreturnsin that timeframe.

