AEW Dynamite Results (1/21/26): Swerve Strickland And Kenny Omega Angle Toward Title

The last shot of last week's episode of AEW Dynamite featured a victorious MJF holding his AEW World Championship belt after a successful title defense against Bandido.

This week's Dynamite started much like last week ended. The AEW World Champion, MJF, kicked off the show and was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring. MJf talked about his title win last week and got big-time heat from the crowd after running them down.

MJF's arrogance turned to fear when Brody King walked out to the ring and confronted the champion. King threatened MJF and said that he would beat him up and take his championship. King challenged MJF to a championship match, but MJF denied him.

If @BrodyXKing wants to face @The_MJF, the Champion says he has to beat Elite level talent!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/1coqD5FCvz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2026

MJF told King that he needed to win some matches to earn a shot at the title. King got the last laugh when he backed MJF into a corner of the ring and barked at him as he cowered in fear. King vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship wasn't made official, but the company is clearly setting up a feud between both men.

Since the AEW Continental Classic tournament concluded at the end of last year, The Death Riders have been at odds with The Don Callis Family. On this week's show, both sides brawled with the other during an action-packed trios match.

"You just tell your boy he knows where to find me."



An ominous message sent to @TheDonCallis by @JonMoxley!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HxRbJWAFup — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2026

Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia defeated Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero. After the win, Moxley addressed Don Callis while he was at the announce table doing commentary.

Last week on Dynamite, the Davis and Doyle tag team were crowned number one contenders for the AEW World Championship. This week, the champions took on brand new additions to the AEW roster.

FTR defeated the debuting team of Alec Price and Jordan Oliver. FTR won this match with ease and beat Oliver with the Shatter Machine in the end. It was announced late last week that Price and Jordan were in line to join the AEW roster.

Shatter Machine! That's it!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Cg8DDnogKF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2026

In the AEW women's division, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa lost to the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match. They won the match because Marina Shafir got involved in the match and gave Mother's Milk to Storm. Bayne and Ford hit a Doomsday Device finisher on Shirakawa to get the victory.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Thekla challenged Kris Statlander to an AEW World Championship match after pinning her last week. At the same time, Julia Hart offered up a challenge to Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. Statlander and Nightingale both accepted the challenges.

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW last week and laid out a clear future for him inside of the company. Omega declared that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship again, but noted that he needed to string some wins together in order to that.

.@KennyOmegamanX lands the One Winged Angel for the victory!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/JM5X49ofls — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2026

Omega made good on the start of that journey this week. Omega defeated Josh Alexander in a singles match. Omega won the match nearly in squash fashion. Omega hit a V-Trigger and followed that with One Winged Angel for the win.

After that match, MJF was shown watching from a backstage monitor. Though MJF vs. Brody King is in the cards, the long world championship program in AEW appears to be Omega vs. MJF at this point.

In the main event, Swerve Strickland defeated Kevin Knight as world champion, MJF looked on from an arena skybox. Strickland and Knight went wild in their match, which included a piledriver on the ring barrier and a mid-air House Call kick that ended the match.

MID-AIR HOUSE CALL SPELLS THE END FOR @JET2FLYY!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/fTZiaMLvsJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2026

Knight kept up with Strickland the entire way and introduced plenty of offense on his own, but couldn't get the job done. After the House Call, Strickland hit Knight with two different suplexes onto his neck before making the cover for the win.

After the match, Strickland celebrated as MJF looked on. With the win, Strickland has a claim to a future championship match against MFJ along with Body King and Kenny Omega.

AEW Dynamite Results

Samoa Joe defeated Mike Bailey

The Death Riders defeated The Don Callis Family in a trios match

FTR defeated Alex Price and Jordan Oliver

Kenny Omega defeated Josh Alexander

Megan Bayne and Penelop Ford defeated Timeless Love Bombs in a tag team match

Swerve Strickland defeated Kevin Knight

