AEW Collision SPOILERS [2/1]: Match Results And Segments For Saturday's Show in Alabama
It was a long night of action for the folks in Huntsville, Alabama Wednesday night. After Dynamite went off the air, AEW filmed Saturday's episode of Collision.
Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR closed out the night in a chaotic Mid-South Street Fight, while Daniel Garcia put his TNT Championship on the line and Timeless Toni Storm once again put Mariah May on notice.
This Saturday's show will air at 8pm ET on TNT and on Max, which means AEW will be going head-to-head with the WWE Royal Rumble.
The following spoilers are courtesy of Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.
AEW Collision Full Match Results For 2/1 Episode:
- Rush defeated Max Caster.
- Samoa Joe and HOOK beat Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. After the match was over, Christian Cage attacked both Joe and HOOK.
- Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith knocked off The Outrunners. Big Bill attacked Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum after the match until Bandido returned to make the save.
- Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Mid-South Street Fight. Jay White and Adam Copeland provided an assist to FTR. Cope and White both hit their finishers on Moxley after the match.
- Timeless Toni Storm admitted she had been playing a role for the past six weeks, but claimed no one noticed. Storm needed a break after her embarrassing loss to Mariah May, but now the Glamour's time in the spotlight is over.
- Megan Bayne beat Hyena Hera.
- Harley Cameron defeated Taya Valkyrie to score her first ever singles win on AEW television.
- Daniel Garcia retained his TNT Championship Kyle O’Reilly and Lee Moriarty. Shane Taylor Promotions surrounded the ring after the match, but the rest of Undisputed Kingdom made the save.
