AEW Collision SPOILERS: Match Results for Taped 2/22 Show In Phoenix, Arizona
AEW stuck around Wednesday night after Dynamite went off the air to film this Saturday's episode of Collision in front of the fans at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.
Two big title matches took place as Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Championship against Bandido and the Death Riders put their AEW Trios Titles on the line against Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang.
The following SPOILERS are courtesy of PWInsider and the Gimmick Infringement podcast, and are limited in scope.
Full Match and Segment Results for 2/22 Episode of AEW Collision:
- Brody King defeated Max Caster after answering his 'Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge'
- Mariah May attacked Timeless Toni Storm backstage and then dragged her out onto the stage. The Glamour hit the new AEW Women's Champion with a Storm Zero on the ramp and challenged her to let them have a Hollywood ending at AEW Revolution.
- AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada issued a challenge to any other "bitch" who wants a shot at the Rainmaker.
- Hologram defeated The Beast Mortos.
- Harley Cameron cut her first on-screen promo since her loss to Mercedes Moné at AEW Grand Slam Australia.
- Julia Hart knocked off Queen Aminata in singles action.
- The Death Riders successfully defened the AEW World Trios Championships against Daniel Garcia, Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic. Cope and the Undisputed Kingdom got involved in a post match altercation with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Pac.
- Brian Cage & Lance Archer destroyed a local tag team before calling out the Hurt Syndicate.
- Gabe Kidd defeated The Butcher.
- Chris Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Championship against Bandido.
