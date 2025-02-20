AEW Dynamite Results (2/19/24): Toni Storm Speaks, MJF vs Page Set For Revolution, Cassidy Beats Strong
The new AEW Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, made her first public appearance since winning the title at Grand Slam during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Storm stood in the ring with the championship belt and declared her rivalry with Mariah May finished. Storm said that May was exiled from AEW and that she wanted to turn her attention to new challengers. Storm said to be the best, she had to beat the best and wanted talent like Willow Nightingale and others to step up.
The next challenger for Storm wasn't revealed on this week's show, but Megan Bayne increased her notoriety by defeating Kris Statlander thanks to the help of Penelope Ford. After that match, Ford and Bayne tried attacking Statlander, but were thwarted by Thunder Rosa. Rosa hit the ring with a steel chair to run Bayne off.
This week's show opened with a promo segment between Adam Page and MJF. Both men agreed not to touch the other and exchanged in a personal war of words instead. Page told MJF that he was never able to win over the fans and questioned his authenticity. In return, MJF disrespected Page's mentor Christopher Daniels.
MJF spit in Page's face, which forced Page into attack mode. Page got some shots in on MJF, but then was tackled by AEW security. Page fought off the security, but was calmed down by Daniels. Daniels told Page that he knew who he was and to not listen to MJF about anything. Later in the show, the announce team revealed that Page vs. MJF was official for the AEW Revolution PPV on March 9.
In other action, Jon Moxley and Cope brawled with one another once again. They each got violent with the other, but it was Cope's mission statement on the microphone after that will set the tone to the road to Revolution. Cope told Moxley that he would be taking out each of The Death Riders before getting to him.
Also, Mercdeds Mone received a new challenger for her TBS Championship at Revolution. Momo Wantanabe said she wanted to face Mone for the title at Revolution. In a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, Mone said that Wantanabe needed to show up on Dynamite and ask her in person.
Powerhouse Hobbs ended things with Big Bill this week. Hobbs put Bill through a table covered in barbed wire, which made Bill unable to answer the 10 count in their street fight.
During the show, Prince Nana made a heartfelt plea to Ricochet. Nana told Ricochet that he didn't deserve to wear the Jimmy Rave Embassy jacket and asked that Ricochet give it back. Ricochet arrogantly told Nana to take it from him before leaving the ring. Nana interrupted a Ricochet promo in which he declared that he was set on securing AEW gold in 2025.
In the main event, Orange Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong with an Orange Punch to earn an AEW International Championship Match next week on Dynamite. After the match, Don Callis and Takeshita walked down to the ring to a chorus of boos.
Callis ordered Takeshita and Mark Davis to attack Cassidy and they did, but Kenny Omega ran out to make the save. Both sides battled it out until Omega and Cassidy ran off Callis and Co.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (2/19/25)
- The Opps (Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata) defeated The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian)
- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Big Bill in a Street Fight
- Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander
- Orange Cassidy defeated Roderick Strong to earn a shot at the AEW International Championship
