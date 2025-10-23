Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision SPOILERS [10/25/25]: Match Results From Taped San Antonio Show

Hangman Adam Page will respond to Samoa Joe this Saturday night on AEW Collision. Here is a brief breakdown of what happened during Wednesday night's taping in San Antonio, Texas.

Hangman Adam Page
Hangman Adam Page / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW Collision returns to Saturday night this week as All Elite Wrestling completes its two-day stay in San Antonio, Texas

The show was actually filmed Wednesday night inside the Boeing Center at TechPort after AEW Dynamite went off the air. AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page delivered a message to Samoa Joe, while a massive 8-Man All-Star Tag Match headlined the night's festivities.

It was Jurassic Express teaming up with JetSpeed to take on The Young Bucks and FTR, and there was $400,000 in prize money on the line.

Jurassic Express
Jurassic Express / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Toxic Spider Thekla was also in action as she faced her longtime rival Mina Shirakawa. The Bastard PAC battled Tomohiro Ishii, Ace Austin went up against Bryan Keith and Hook wrestled his first singles match in months.

The October 25 edition of Collision will air at it's normal time, 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.

PWInsider has provided the following SPOILERS, which are very limited in scope. Check back on Saturday night for our complete breakdown of this week's AEW Collision.

AEW Collision Match Results for 10/25:

AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page opened the show with an in-ring promo. He vowed to get revenge against Samoa Joe and The Opps for their post-match assault at WrestleDream and said he'd do so on his terms.

Jurassic Express and JetSpeed defeated The Young Bucks and FTR in a $400,000 All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match. Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight pinned Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at the same time to pick up the win, meaning Matt and Nick Jackson are still broke.

PAC defeated Tomohiro Ishii. This was the first time these two men ever faced each other one-on-one.

Thekla defeated Mina Shirakawa. A nice bounce back win for the Toxic Spider as she bests her old Stardom rival.

Olympia from CMLL defeated Taya Valkyrie. The former TNA Knockouts Champion has won on AEW programming since Rampage was on the air.

Ace Austin defeated Bryan Keith. The Bad Apple now has a losing streak in AEW that dates back to May when Big Bill & himself beat Gates of Agony in a Chicago Street Fight.

Hook defeated Griff Garrison. This was Hook's first televised singles match since he suffered a concussion earlier this year.

