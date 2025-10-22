AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (10/22/25)
All the fallout from the AEW WrestleDream PPV event over the weekend goes down live on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Darby Allin did the unthinkable on at WrestleDream and made Jon Moxley say the words "I Quit." What will Moxley's world look like after uttering the words he said he never would. Can Darby Allin ride that wave of momentum into potential championships matches? How will The Death Riders react to Moxley now that he's lost to Allin?
At WrestleDream, Bandido pinned the AEW Unified Champion -- Kazuchika Okada -- to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships for his Brodido team. Because of that, Bandido will get a shot at Okada's gold on this week's episode of Dynamite. Can Bandido secure a second championship in AEW?
Okada will look to seek revenge for the WrestleDream loss and defeat Bandido to retain his championship. He'll also be looking over his shoulder for disgruntled stablemate, Konosuke Takeshita. Okada took Takeshita out on accident with a Rainmaker at WrestleDream. How will Takeshita -- the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion -- deal with his so-called friend.
Over the weekend, Mercedes Mone become 12-belts Mone by winning more international gold. This week on Dynamite, Mone will celebrate the victories with an in-ring celebration. Mone called out AEW Women's World Champion, Kris Statlander, at WrestleDream and challenged her to a title match at the Full Gear PPV. Will Statlander give Mone an answer?
In other action this week, The Opps will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against The Hurt Syndicate, the company will reveal the brackets for the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, and there will be a fatal four-way women's tag team match with the winners choosing their opponents in the tag team tournament.
AEW Dynamite Results (10/22/25)
-The show opened with a recap video that highlighted the happenings from the AEW WrestleDream 2025 event over the weekend.
-An Adam Page promo aired from the backstage area at WrestleDream. Page was furious at Samoa Joe for the attack on Page after their match. Page frothed at the mouth and screamed at Joe asking "do you know what you did?!"
-The Opps made their way to the ring and was followed by The Hurt Syndicate. Once both teams got in the ring, the AEW World Trios Match between both began.
-The Opps defeated The Hurt Syndicate to retain the AEW World Trios Championships. Joe won the match by choking out MVP.
-After the match, Joe answered for his actions at WrestleDream. Joe said that he did what he did because he exists. He said that if he is on earth, then he is always coming for championships. The audience chanted "cowboy shit." Joe reminded everyone that he was in The Opps and the group celebrated in the ring.
-Kris Statlander was interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. She listed many accomplishments that she had and Mercedes Mone didn't. She said she wasn't the same person that Mone beat. Statlander then accepted Mone's challenge. It's Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear.
AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Championship
The Opps (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Trios Championships
AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Bracket Reveal
12 Belts Mercedes Moné Celebration
Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Queen Aminata & Jaime Hayter vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale - Winner chooses their first round opponents in the women's tag team championship tournament.
