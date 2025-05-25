AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
The future of AEW and the All In PPV are on the line on the 2025 edition of AEW Double or Nothing.
This year's signature show is headlined by both the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals. In the men's tournament, Will Ospreay will collide with Adam Page with the winner heading to All In to wrestle for the AEW World Championship.
Both Ospreay and Page have made their cases as to why they believe the win is more important for them and they are both valid. Ospreay says he's looking to ascend to the top of AEW with the tournament. As for Page, it's about redemption.
In the women's tournament, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will face former AEW Women's World Champion, Jaime Hayter, in the tournament finals. Similarly to the men's tournament, both Mone and Hayter are using this tournament win to give them momentum in AEW. Mone says she wants to become the greatest women's wrestler in AEW history and that she needs this win for her legacy. Hayter is looking to win that she is fully back from injury and ready to reclaim her place at the top.
It's all about Anarchy in the Arena between two warring factions that contain some of the biggest stars in AEW. The Death Riders with Jon Moxley at the helm have reigned supreme and now with that team siding with The Young Bucks, they'v become more powerful than ever.
Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and Samoa Joe will lead a team against them inside one of the signature matches on the AEW calendar. In this match, two women will participate for the first time ever. Marina Shafir will take part on the Moxley team and Willow Nightingale will join Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega.
Other action on the show will feature The Hurt Syndicate defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships, a special Stretcher Match, and the AEW Women's World Championship will be on the line when Toni Storm defends against newly signed star, Mina Shirakawa.
AEW Double or Nothing 2025 start time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Double or Nothing 2025 location:
Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
How To Watch AEW Double or Nothing 2025:
Streaming: PPV.com, Amazon Prime, Triller TV (excluding the U.S. & Canada)
Match Card (Announced):
Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final
Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final
Anarchy In The Arena: Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale & The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) & The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson)
Timeless Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship
The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Kazuchika Okada vs. Speedball Mike Bailey for the AEW Continental Championship
Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia
Paragon (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander)
Buy In: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron
-Mercedes Mone kicked off the show first with her entrance for the women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals. The announcer's talked up her last year in AEW and then Jaime Hayter made her entrance. Both women stood across from the other in the ring as the bell rang and the match began.
