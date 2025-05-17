AEW Double or Nothing Could Be History Making Night With Anarchy In The Arena
A history making night may be in store next Sunday when AEW Double or Nothing emanates from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The fourth ever Anarchy in the Arena is set to take place with Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega and The Opps teaming up to take on select members of The Death Riders and The Elite.
While AEW has not yet officially announced the competitors for the bout, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has done some digging into what current plans are for the show.
"Fightful Select was told to expect Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir. It was noted that Katuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli could be added to their respective sides as well."
This is a significant development. If this plan comes to fruition, Willow Nightingale and Marina Shafir would become the first women to ever participate in Anarchy in the Arena.
Futhermore, if Anarchy in the Arena closes the show, Willow and Marina would be the first two women to ever compete in a PPV main event in All Elite Wrestling history.
As for the other talents who could be involved in the match, Sean Ross Sapp has reported that Kazuchika Okada is slated to defend his AEW Continental Championship against Speedball Mike Bailey at Double or Nothing.
HOOK and Wheeler Yuta have not specifically been factored into any plans, but there is nothing stopping them from getting involved.
Current AEW Double or Nothing Match Card (Announced):
Anarchy in the Arena: Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega and The Opps vs. The Death Riders & The Elite
Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship
Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Adam Page
Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas or CRU for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Nia Jax Shows Off Bloody Photos And Sense Of Humor After WWE SmackDown Match
Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia Officially Called Up To WWE SmackDown
John Cena's Next Match Among Those Confirmed For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Hulk Hogan And Real American Beer Looking To Acquire Iconic American Restaurant Brand Hooters