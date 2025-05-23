AEW Double or Nothing Predictions: Ospreay, Page, Moné & Hayter Vie For Owen Hart Cup
The winners of the 2025 Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments will be crowned this Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing. Those who hoist the cup will also earn a World Title shot at All in Texas.
Will it be Will Ospreay or Hangman Adam Page who gets the next crack at Jon Moxley? Can Jamie Hayter hand Mercedes Moné her first loss in AEW? Can Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale and The Opps topple the Death Riders and the Young Bucks in Anarchy in the Arena?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Sid Pullar III are back to offer up their analysis and final predictions for AEW's annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Get their complete breakdown of the card by checking out our predictions video above.
Trios Match: Paragon vs. Don Callis Family
It's become tradition for one or two matches to be added to an AEW PPV card too late in the game to make it into our predictions video, and this trios clash between the Paragon and the Don Callis Family gets the honor for Double or Nothing. After a series of losses to FTR, Roddy and O'Reilly are attempting to build back their winning resume. Rick and Zack like them to get a big win here as they add TNT Champion Adam Cole into the mix.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Paragon
Zack Heydorn: Paragon
SP3: Don Callis Family
AEW Continental Championship Match
Speedball Mike Bailey has been a wonderful addition to the AEW roster, but he's going up against the Rainmaker at time when he has storyline immunity. It's almost a guarantee that Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will face off against each other in their long rumored title unification match at some point this year. For that to happen, Okada needs to hang onto the Continental Championship through Double or Nothing.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kazuchika Okada
Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada
SP3: Kazuchika Okada
Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuinness vs. FTR
The new oddball combination of FTR and Stokely Hathaway just works on every level. Their 'us against the world' attitude has led to this match-up with Nigel McGuinness tired of sitting back and watching people get hurt. He'll lace the boots one more time and team with an equally fed up Daniel Garcia. The former ROH World still has it, but Danny and himself won't have enough to stop Dax and Cash. An FTR win, and post match attack, will lead to the return of Adam Copeland.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: FTR
Zack Heydorn: FTR
SP3: FTR
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
They hurt people and they will continue to hurt people. No disrespect to the ROH World Tag Team Champions, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin should have no issue walking out of Arizona with the AEW Tag Team Titles draped over their shoulders. The big questions are when and how will MJF get involved in this match-up, and will his interjection make this one closer than it should be?
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Hurt Syndicate
Zack Heydorn: Hurt Syndicate
SP3: Hurt Syndicate
Stretcher Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet
As successful as Ricochet has been since signing with All Elite Wrestling, he has yet to secure a win on a pay-per-view event. It feels as though this match-up against Mark Briscoe has been specifically designed to get Ricochet a win. It will be fun. It will be violent. Briscoe will show out like he always does, but he's leaving the Desert Diamond Arena on a stretcher.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Ricochet
Zack Heydorn: Ricochet
SP3: Ricochet
Anarchy in the Arena
There is only one prediction to be made here. This match with live up to it's name. Twelve wrestlers are officially booked and more could get involved. Be on the lookout for Gabe Kidd and a returning HOOK. Moxley and the Death Riders emerging victorious in this one would set the stage for Ospreay or Hangman to be the last line of defense against a complete AEW takeover at All In Texas. A loss for Mox, could signal that his reign as AEW World Champion is set to continue for a while longer.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Death Riders and the Young Bucks
Zack Heydorn: Death Riders and the Young Bucks
SP3: Omega, Strickland, Nightingale & The Opps
AEW Women's World Championship Match
Mina Shirakawa was expected to get a significant push upon her agreement to sign with AEW full-time, but it's still surprising to see her get this match against Toni Storm. It would be absolutely stunning to see the AEW Women's World Champion drop her title this close to All In Texas. It just would not make any sense from a storyline standpoint. The timing seems off for what should be an otherwise great match-up. The panel agrees, Storm retains.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Timeless Toni Storm
Zack Heydorn: Timeless Toni Storm
SP3: Timeless Toni Storm
Women's Owen Hart Cup Finals: Winner gets AEW Women's Title Shot at All In Texas
The CEO is still undefeated in singles competition since arriving in AEW. Mercedes Moné has not been pinned or submitted in two years, which presents company President Tony Khan an opportunity to fire up former Women's Champion Jamie Hayter in a major way. There's a great deal of history for Hayter and Toni Storm to play off of heading into All In, but will they get a chance to do it? Zack and SP3 say no, but Rick is sticking with his Hayter pick from when the brackets were first unveiled.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jamie Hayter
Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
SP3: Mercedes Moné
Men's Owen Hart Cup Finals: Winner gets AEW World Title Shot at All In Texas
It would not be shocking to hear that Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page sold tickets and pay-per-view buys based solely off their spectacular promo exchange this past Wednesday. Ospreay wants this match. Hangman needs it... but he's not gonna get it. These two will tear the house down but the Aerial Assassin continues his ascension toward the top of the card. This huge setback could trigger another downward spiral for Page and should make for fascinating television.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay
Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay
SP3: Will Ospreay
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Collision Results (5/22/25): Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Title, Alexander Beats AR Fox, FTR Contract Signing
Tay Melo Teases AEW Return At Double Or Nothing
REPORT: New Orleans No Longer Hosting WWE WrestleMania 42
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)