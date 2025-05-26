AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Swerve Strickland Uses New Weaponized Shoe To Win Anarchy In The Arena
It indeed was Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.
Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, and The Ops defeated The Death Riders and The Young Bucks to win the annual Double or Nothing match and it delivered all sorts of anarchy throughout.
First, the music was a point of emphasis. The match started while The Young Bucks played their new founding father gimmick music. Eventually, that switched to the controversial Pointer Sisters song that was the lead for AEW Collision, before switching to Let the Bodies Hit the Floor at the request of Kenny Omega.
From there, both teams used tables, tacks, the ambulance, a forklift, pallet, and other wild weapons to try and win the match. In the bout, Hook made his return to help his Ops faction and Gabe Kidd made a run-in to help out Team Death Riders. At the very end of the match, Mark Briscoe ran out in his bloody clothes to help the babyfaces secure a win.
The finish saw Team Swerve and Omega lock all the Death Riders inside the ambulance that was used for the stretcher match earlier in the night. This left The Young Bucks in the ring with Omega and Strickland. Omega hit a V-Trigger and Swerve hit his kick and then grabbed a box of shoes from Prince Nana.
As Swerve put them on, Omega hit Nick Jackson with a One Winged Angel through electrical wiring on a table. Back in the ring, Swerve hit a double foot stomp with his brand new line of shoes that was weaponized with thumbtacks before covering for the win.
