Episodes of AEW Dynamite & Collision Will Air Back-To-Back Multiple Nights In June
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a series of AEW schedule changes for the month of June.
Those adjustments will see AEW Collision be moved off of Saturday night for a majority of the month, with two of those episodes airing on Wednesday nights right after epsiodes of AEW Dynamite.
According to Sunday's release, All Elite Wrestling will run four hour blocks of programming on Wednesday, June 4 and then again the following week on Wednesday, June 11.
The release does not specifically state whether Dynamite and Collision will both run on TNT those nights, or if programming will switch over to TBS starting at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT).
Collision will return to its normal night and time on Saturday, June 21, before moving to Thursday, June 26 the next week.
A reason for the adjustments was not provided, but WBD did state that more archived AEW content will be coming to HBO Max next month.
Past episodes of AEW Dynamite and a number of AEW pay-per-views will be available to stream starting Friday, June 20.
Those PPV include AEW All Out (2021 and 2022), AEW Full Gear (2021 and 2022), AEW Forbidden Door (2022) and AEW All In (2023 and 2024).
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Will Ospreay Makes Bold Prediction About The Future Of AEW & WWE
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)
WWE LFG Winner Jasper Troy Explains What He Learned From Booker T & The Undertaker (Exclusive)