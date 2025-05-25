Huge Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Announced For Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw
WWE is set to cap off its triple header at the Yuengling Center in Tampa in a major way this Monday night on Raw.
On the heels of Saturday Night's Main Event and tonight's NXT Battleground, tomorrow's edition of the WWE flagship show is set to feature two Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches.
Raw GM Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday morning to announce that Seth Rollins will battle Finn Balor and Sami Zayn in a huge triple threat match, with the winner punching their ticket to Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7.
The second triple threat qualifier will feature Chad Gable taking on Dragon Lee and Penta.
Solo Sikoa and LA Knight have already secured their spots in this year's ladder match. Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade will get their opportunity to qualify this Friday night on SmackDown.
Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez and Giulia have qualified so far for the women's match. Jade Cargill, Naomi and Nia Jax will face each other this coming Friday night as well.
Current Match Card for 5/26/25 Monday Night Raw:
Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifier: Chad Cable vs. Dragon Lee vs. Penta
World Tag Team Championship Triple Treat Match: New Day (c) vs. War Raiders vs. American Made
