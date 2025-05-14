AEW Dynamite Beach Break Preview [5/14/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday... you know what that means!
A special edition of AEW Dynamite Beach Break goes live tonight from the NOW Arena in suburban Chicago. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be locked inside of a steel cage with Samoa Joe, who is fully prepared to do whatever is necessary to pry that title away from the Death Riders.
Mox knows exactly what he's willing to sacrifice, what he's willing to put his own body through, in order to stay the AEW World Champion. What he doesn't know is just how much pain and torture Samoa Joe is willing to put him through to take it from him.
Joe has a history of massacring his opponents when they are locked inside of a steel cage together. Escape is not an option. Jon Moxley will either become Samoa Joe's next victim or he will do what he always does, and that's find a way to survive.
The AEW Women's World Champion will also be in action at Beach Break. Timeless Toni Storm is insatiable. She craves a raucous encounter and has demanded that any 'slop tarts' who want a piece of the champ to step forward.
Company President Tony Khan has granted Storm's wish by lining up a trio of opponents for a huge title eliminator match. Skye Blue and Mina Shirakawa will both be making their returns to AEW and they'll be joined by the new NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM. All three ladies have the chance to secure a future AEW Women's Title shot with a win in this one.
Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page are less than two weeks away from competing in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but before their battle at AEW Double or Nothing, they'll try to co-exist tonight when they take on Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family.
This is a match that absolutely no one had on their 2025 wrestling bingo card, but it's happening. Ricochet is set to go one-on-one with WWE, TNA and ROH alum Zach Gowen. This coming just days after Ricochet embarrassed Gowen in front of his friends and family in Detroit by dropping him the ring and stealing his prosthetic leg.
The Takedown on SI will have an interview with Zach Gowen dropping later today on our YouTube channel, so make sure to stay tuned for that conversation.
MJF proved last week on Dynamite that he certainly knows how to hurt people. The former AEW World Champion took out both members of Top Flight as they appeared to be stepping up to challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions.
Were Max's actions enough to impress Bobby Lashley to the point that he'll finally sign off on adding MJF to the Hurt Syndicate? We'll find out his answer later tonight at AEW Beach Break.
Here's everything we know about tonight's special episode of AEW Dynamite. Check back often for updates.
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Location:
Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates, Illinois
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Beach Break:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship
AEW Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. NJPW STRONG Women's Champion AZM in a Fatal 4-Way Title Eliminator Match
Will Ospreay & Hangman Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander
Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen
Bobby Lashley will decided if MJF can join the Hurt Syndicate
