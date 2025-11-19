AEW Dynamite Preview (11/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With Full Gear less than a week away, every match on tonight's special 3-hour episode of Dynamite and Collision has high stakes.

The roster is in Boston's Agganis Arena for their final stop before heading to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for Saturday's PPV.

AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page is continuing his quest to neutralize The Opps before his rematch with Samoa Joe at Full Gear in a steel cage. Last week, he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

Tonight, he takes on Hobbs and Joe's fellow AEW World Trios Champion, Katsuyori Shibata, in singles competition. Will Eddie Kingston and Hook make an appearance again to even the odds if The Opps get involved? Also, with his back still damaged from recent attacks, how will the Hangman fend off Shibata, one of AEW's greatest technical wrestlers?

Bo$$ton

ROH Women's World TV Champion Red Velvet will collide with Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion Mercedes Moné in a unification match. | All Elite Wrestling

The woman known around the world for putting the "boss" in Boston will be in action in her hometown, defending one of her 13 belts before trying for number 14 at Full Gear. Mercedes Moné became Interim ROH Women's World TV Champion by defeating Mina Shirakawa in an open challenge at WrestleDream.

The existing ROH Women's World TV Champion, Red Velvet was injured for a few months but never vacated the title. Now that she's cleared to get back in the ring, the two champions will collide in Agganis Arena for a unification match to determine the Undisputed ROH Women's World TV Champion.

Moné will need to be on the lookout for her Full Gear opponent, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. Despite Moné's team picking up the win at Blood & Guts, she was taken out of the match after Statlander put her through a table outside the cage.

Who will enter the Casino Gauntlet in the #1 and #2 spots?

Members of the Hurt Syndicate will go up against familiar foes for the top spots in the Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear. | All Elite Wrestling

A few weeks ago, the creation of the AEW National Championship was announced. The title will be defended in AEW, ROH, and international partner promotions like NJPW and CMLL. The first champion will be determined at Full Gear via a Casino Gauntlet.

Tonight, two matches will take place to determine who will enter the match first and second. So far, The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley have announced their intentions to enter the Casino Gauntlet, as well as Ricochet and JetSpeed teammates, Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one for the first time in AEW against Ricochet to determine who will enter the Casino Gauntlet first. Speedball and Shelton Benjamin will meet in singles action for the right to enter the match second. Both matches have a prior history between the respective competitors. Who will take one step closer towards becoming the inaugural AEW National Champion?

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament continues

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa will face Riho & Alex Windsor tonight in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal. | All Elite Wrestling

After the jaw-dropping ending of the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts match forced "Timeless" Toni Storm to forfeit the match to stop a ruthless attack on Mina Shiarkawa by Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir, the Timeless Lovebombs look to turn their bad luck around. Storm and Shirakawa will be up against their good friends, Riho and Alex Windsor, in a quarterfinal match in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament.

While Storm and Shirakawa are eager to bounce back after a loss, Riho and Windsor are on a winning streak after defeating Hyan and Maya World on Collision. Which team will advance to the semifinals?

In more quarterfinal action, the women responsible to picking up the win at Blood & Guts will also look to advance to the semifinals of the women's tag tournament. Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir will face AEW's longest-tenured women's tag team, TayJay. Tay Melo and Anna Jay were part of the early foundations of AEW's women's division and have eagerly awaited the creation of women's tag titles for years. However, Bayne and Shafir have been a near unstoppable force in AEW during their brief tenure together.

Unfinished business with the Don Callis Family

AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada will face CMLL World Trios Champion Mascara Dorada, and the winner will earn a shot at the loser's title at a later date. | All Elite Wrestling

With several big time commitments in the near future including the Continental Classic and Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match in the Tokyo Dome, there's no rest for the Rainmaker as Kazuchika Okada takes on CMLL's Mascara Dorada in a Double Jeopardy match. If Okada wins, he (and Don Callis Family members of his choosing) earns an opportunity at Dorada's CMLL World Trios Championships. If Dorada wins, he'll earn a shot at the AEW Unified Championship. Dorada dazzled AEW fans at All Out when he wrestled Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the Unified Championship.

Okada and Takeshita's bad blood continues to run deeper and Okada has made it his personal mission in recent weeks to drive a wedge between Takeshita and his close friend and tag team partner, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. Will Fletcher be supporting Okada tonight? Also, will Dorada finally be able to conquer the Rainmaker?

Kenny Omega also has unfinished business with the Don Callis Family. He returns to Dynamite/Collision in Boston with revenge on his mind after Josh Alexander took out yet another of Omega's closest allies, Michael Nakazawa. AEW's first and only Grand Slam Champion is set to team up with Jurassic Express at Full Gear to stand across the ring from Alexander and the Young Bucks with $1,000,000 on the line.

Don Callis and Okada have been heavily recruiting Omega's former friends, the Young Bucks, to join the family, but they still haven't formally committed despite their current financial struggles. Only time will tell what they'll do and how Kenny Omega's return will factor into their decision.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Hangman Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Kenny Omega Returns

Mercedes Moné vs. Red Velvet for the Undisputed ROH Women's World TV Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Riho & Alex Windsor in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

TayJay vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

Kazuchika Okada vs. Mascara Dorada in a Double Jeopardy Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet for the #1 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear

Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Shelton Benjamin for the #2 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet at Full Gear

